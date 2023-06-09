That would be Chloe Chism, a 5-foot-11 junior for New Site’s girls basketball team. She wasn’t herself last season due to an ACL injury she suffered that previous summer.
Chism played in 27 of New Site’s 33 games, averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Those numbers were significantly down from her freshman year – 15.9 and 6.4, respectively.
“My biggest goal is to play like old me,” Chism said. “That’s what everybody’s said to me: ‘Play like old Chloe.’ Freshman year me.”
She’s making good progress. Sporting a big brace on her left knee, Chism was running the floor, knocking down jumpers and mixing it up in the paint during summer league play on Thursday. A willingness to play more in the post has been perhaps the best sign of how well she’s recovered.
“She’s so good in there – of course, she’s good at wherever we put her,” coach Byron Sparks said. “We kind of made her a little more one-dimensional (last season), because she just wasn’t comfortable going in there. … It’ll really help us offensively to be able to put her in there some.”
While Chism is an asset in the backcourt – she can run the point when needed – New Site is already a guard-heavy team. So her offseason work has been largely focused on finding a stronger measure of comfort around the rim. Her father, Dusty Chism, has been helping.
“I get in the gym with my dad, helping me grow my confidence, because he was a post player, and he thinks I can do it,” Chloe Chism said. “And coach Sparks has really been helping, too, because he’ll be like, ‘That’s a good move, and you’ve just got to go with it.’”
Chism is one of two returning starters, the other being senior point guard Brooklyn Hodum. Sophomore Chloe Moreland got minutes off the bench, but otherwise the Lady Royals have very little varsity experience.
Sparks is banking on New Site’s summer work to solidify a starting five.
In the meantime, Chism will keep working to bring her old self back to the court, because that’s what the Lady Royals need.
“They say I’ve been holding back, and I’m tired of holding back,” she said. “I’m trying to get tougher. That’s what I’m working on most, is becoming more mentally tough.”
