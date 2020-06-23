Kossuth’s new volleyball coach is a literal rocket scientist.
Dawnell Haupt was recently approved to lead the program, replacing the departed Robin Stebbins. Haupt will be a paraprofessional coach, meaning she won’t teach.
She already has a full-time job as an engineer for a major aerospace company.
When Haupt and her husband moved from Arizona to Kossuth more than two years ago, she thought her coaching days were done. She coached high school volleyball from 2010-18 in the Phoenix area and also coached club teams.
“I have a full-time job, and it’s a demanding job being an engineer. I can’t be wrong; I have to be right,” Haupt said. “To have a full-time job and be a varsity coach for volleyball and to do it right is a commitment.”
When the Kossuth job came open, she was asked to apply and did. Haupt said she has fallen in love with the town of Kossuth, and that influenced her decision to coach again.
“I’ve met a lot of people in this town, and I think they’re some of the best people I’ve ever met,” she said. “Kossuth has got a magic about it that I don’t think you find anywhere else very often. I was excited to be a part of that magic.”
Haupt grew up on a cattle ranch in rural Arizona. After living in the Phoenix suburbs for years, she and her husband – who have four children – were looking to move somewhere with a slower pace.
“We immediately hit the jackpot in Kossuth,” Haupt said.
Haupt started putting her team through summer workouts two weeks ago. Now that the acclimation period is over, the Lady Aggies can start practicing with a ball this week.
Haupt is still trying to learn everyone’s names, but she has seen plenty that she likes in her new team.
“They’ve all very motivated, very athletic,” she said. “Again, the community of Kossuth is just fantastic.”