Ashton Lovelace had always wanted to play high school volleyball. Now, as a senior at Saltillo, she finally gets the chance.
Lovelace is among dozens of area athletes who are taking up the sport. Eleven schools in the Daily Journal coverage area have added volleyball this year as slow-pitch softball participation continues to fade.
According to the Mississippi High School Activities Association, there are 34 schools in the area that have volleyball programs, while just 19 still field slow-pitch teams – half of last year’s total.
“When they told us we were getting it, I was really excited,” said Lovelace, who moved from Kossuth two years ago.
Kossuth has a volleyball team, although Lovelace never played on it. She’s been a basketball player and track athlete.
So there’s a steep learning curve for her, as there is for most players in these new programs. And the same goes for the coaches.
Lee Buse has been coaching softball for 15 years and has no volleyball background. When the Lee County School District decided to add volleyball – Mooreville and Shannon have also added it – Buse shared Lovelace’s enthusiasm.
“I was like, hey, I’m going to enjoy it and it’s going to be a challenge, but you kind of fall in love with it and realize why a lot of people play it,” he said. “It is a lot of fun.”
Most of the new programs’ coaches were already coaching other sports. Andy Wilbanks has coached baseball and slow-pitch at Ingomar for 14 years, and like a lot of slow-pitch coaches, he’s taken on the volleyball job.
“It was an eye-opener to just realize how in-depth the sport was, not having a lot of knowledge about tons of fundamentals; we’re going through that process right now,” Wilbanks said.
He’s fortunate in that his assistant coach, Megan Handler, played at the high school and club levels in Virginia.
Wilbanks also sought outside help, bringing in Oxford coach Kacie Hengler to lead a two-day camp for his players.
“That’s the biggest thing – fundamental drills we can do each day that can lead us in the right direction and lead us to getting more sophisticated,” Wilbanks said. “Right now we’re going to run a base offense and a base defense and let our kids learn the game.”
There are plenty of resources for coaches trying to learn the game so that they can teach it to players. Falkner coach Morgan Robertson talked with other volleyball coaches and former players. Amanda Little and Amanda Puckett, who share head coaching duties at North Pontotoc, got help from the Ole Miss staff.
“That’s been our best resource, other coaches from other places that have been doing it eight or 10 years or more,” Little said.
#Foundations
Little and Puckett have zero coaching experience – in any sport – but they’ve always enjoyed volleyball. They played it recreationally growing up.
They’re best friends and are both teachers at North Pontotoc’s elementary school. When they heard volleyball was coming, they were eager to take the reins.
“We want to build a real foundational program here,” Puckett said. “We want to build it with fervor and a lot of care.”
Building a foundation means getting athletes to come out. That hasn’t been a problem at most schools.
North Pontotoc had about 75 students try out, while Ingomar had 55. North Pontotoc will also have a JV team, and Ingomar will have JV plus a junior high squad.
Falkner, one of the smaller schools in the state, will also have JV and junior high teams.
“It’s a new sport, and a lot of them see how fun it can be, so they’re excited,” said Robertson, who also coaches fast-pitch softball.
This summer has been about not only learning the game, but refining the skills needed to be competitive. Buse said he learned quickly that the two most important aspects of volleyball are defending and serving.
“It seems like those would be the two easiest parts,” he said, “but it’s actually for us the two toughest things we’re having to do.”
Trying to master the fundamentals is a process that can’t be rushed, and each of the new teams will no doubt have struggles. That hasn’t necessarily tempered expectations.
In fact, Little said coaches she spoke with encouraged her to focus on not just surviving the season, but being competitive.
“We’re working for that and pushing our girls to that,” Little said. “We wanted to come out here and at least let people know, hey, we were at your gym, and don’t forget about us.”
For Saltillo’s Lovelace, this season is her one shot. The Lady Tigers are hosting the Saltillo Classic on Saturday, and the regular season begins Aug. 13.
Lovelace can’t wait for it to start.
“I really wasn’t expecting that much for our first year, just fundamental stuff, but our summer games we’ve actually gotten a lot better,” she said. “I feel like we have a chance this year to win a lot of games.”
Schools adding volleyball this year:
East Union
Falkner
Ingomar
Mooreville
Myrtle
North Pontotoc
Okolona
Pine Grove
Saltillo
Shannon