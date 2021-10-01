Ben Goubeaux has turned out to be a great find for Oxford.
Goubeaux is a Louisiana native who moved from California to Oxford in January. He was a big part of the Chargers’ baseball team, and now he’s the centerpiece of the football squad’s defense.
The 6-foot, 220-pound senior middle linebacker leads the team in tackles with 42 and also has 6 tackles-for-loss. He’s also the punter, averaging 41.9 yards per kick.
“I taught Ben last spring in Algebra III, so I got to know him there,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “When he came out on the field with us, we knew he was a really talented player and a really talented punter as well. … Ben is a really smart guy, plays very hard, plays downhill and physical.”
Tonight, Goubeaux’s Chargers (3-2, 1-0), No. 4 in the Daily Journal large school rankings, host No. 1 Tupelo (5-0, 1-0) in a Division 2-6A showdown.
Goubeaux will play a central role in trying to slow a Tupelo offense that’s improved each game. The Golden Wave average 169.2 rushing yards per game and have gotten increasingly reliable quarterback play from sophomores Jeremiah Harrell and Lake Reed.
Tupelo coach Ty Hardin is impressed by what he’s seen of Goubeaux on film.
“He’s a good football player. He’s a big athlete,” Hardin said. “They always seem to have big athletes at linebacker.”
Goubeaux is surrounded by other good playmakers, like outside linebacker Keegan Wilfawn, who has 24 tackles and 8 tackles-for-loss. And then there’s SEC prospect Alex Sanford at defensive end.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of getting bodies on everybody, the whole box, period,” Hardin said. “Those six to eight guys in the box are going to be good.”
Harrell played all but one series at quarterback for Tupelo in last week’s 35-6 win over Grenada, as Reed is nursing an injury. Reed’s availability tonight will be a game-time decision.
Against Grenada, Harrell completed 9 of 12 passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns, plus he had 57 yards rushing. Quay Middlebrooks recorded his second 100-yard rushing game of the season.
“We knew we were going to keep getting better each week, and we’ve got to get better this week,” Hardin said of his offense. “We’ve got to tackle it head on and see how it comes out.”