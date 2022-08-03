High school football teams open preseason camp on Monday, and nine area MHSAA programs will be doing so with a new head coach.
Some of the coaches are familiar faces, promoted from within; some have come in from successful programs. For some, this is their first head coaching job; others have been around the block a few times.
Here is a recap of the offseason hires in Northeast Mississippi.
• Alcorn Central: Marty Warren has been coaching in the area for a long time. He was at Pontotoc from 2013-19, the first two years as offensive coordinator. He was the defensive coordinator at Bruce the last two years.
Warren has been a head coach three times before, for a total of four years.
• East Union: Brandon Cherry was promoted after four years as an assistant, first as defensive line coach and then as offensive coordinator. He’s also been a head coach (at Alcorn Central) and an offensive coordinator (at Mooreville), so Cherry has a varied résumé.
He also understands the culture of East Union’s program along with the expectations. The Urchins are 33-14 over the last four seasons with four-straight division titles.
• Hatley: Seth Lee came across Monroe County from Nettleton, where he had been defensive coordinator for seven years. He also spent seven years at Amory under Pat Byrd and Trent Hammond, coaching linebackers and defensive backs.
This is Lee’s first head coaching job.
• Myrtle: Josh Curbow also made a cross-county move. He was an assistant at New Albany for three years.
Curbow is the third head coach in this very young program’s history. It’s his first head football post, although he was head softball coach at New Albany.
• Okolona: Anthony Watt hasn’t been a head coach before, but he was the wide receivers coach at West Point for four years. He helped the Green Wave win their two most recent state championships.
Like West Point, Okolona is stacked with athletes. The Chieftains were solid under Lamart Harvey, and Watt’s time at West Point could pay off big for the program.
• Potts Camp: This is Richard Russo’s third head coaching gig. He turned around Independence during his seven years there and had designs on doing the same at Tishomingo County. But the Braves were 4-15 in Russo’s two years there.
He said the Potts Camp move was motivated by family reasons. He steps into a good situation, with Daily Journal All-Area quarterback Peyton Aldridge returning.
• Saltillo: Ryan Finch was promoted to his first head coaching job. He’s been at Saltillo for five years, running the defense the last four. He’s also been a DC at Tishomingo County and North Pontotoc.
Saltillo is historically a tough place to win, but Finch said the team chemistry this offseason has been strong.
• Tishomingo County: Taking over for Russo is Cory Quinn, who was 14-6 the last two seasons at Lake County in Tennessee. That was his first head coaching job.
Quinn is young (31) but well-traveled. He’s coached at the college level, too, including as a student assistant at Ole Miss.
• Tupelo Christian: Shaune Holiday, who built the Eagles into a Class 1A power, resigned amid allegations of recruiting. Brad Kimberlin takes over and has a lot of years under his belt.
Kimberlin has spent most of his career in DeSoto County, where he coached at Northpoint Christian on two occasions. He’s left coaching twice for the corporate world only to return. He last coached in 2018.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.