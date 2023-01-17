TUPELO – Makhi Myles found a higher gear in the fourth quarter.
That’s when the senior forward scored 10 of his 19 points, propelling No. 1-ranked Starkville past No. 2 Tupelo, 61-52, in a Division 1-6A showdown Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-6 Myles was quiet offensively through three quarters. But he came out in the fourth attacking the basket and drawing fouls. His first seven points of the period came at the foul line.
“I told him we needed him right then,” Starkville coach Woodie Howard said. “I told him if we’re going to get it done, it’s going to be on the seniors, and he’s one of them.”
Myles gave Starkville (18-4, 3-0) its largest lead of the game to that point at 55-47 when he drained a 3-pointer with 3:17 left in the fourth. Tupelo (12-9, 2-1) got no closer than six points after that.
Myles shot 10 of 12 from the line for the night.
“We just needed some buckets at the end,” said Myles, who missed most of the second quarter with foul trouble. “I had to make sure I came in and gave an impact to my team.”
Tupelo was led by point guard Dayveun Anderson, who scored 26 points and hit buzzer-beating layups at the end of both the first and third quarters. The latter tied the game at 41-41.
But the Golden Wave’s other top two scorers, London Fields and Gavin Shannon, were held to a combined 15 points. Fields didn’t score his first points until midway through the third quarter.
“I told our guys to get up under them, stay under them, don’t foul and make everything hard for them,” Howard said.
Starkville’s guards, namely Connor Rogers and John Baker, gave Tupelo trouble by slashing to the basket for layups or kick-out passes. Rogers finished with 22 points.
“Guards win you championships, and our guards, they’re senior guards, and they stepped up for us when we really needed them,” Howard said.
These teams will meet again on Friday in Starkville.
(G) Tupelo 63, Starkville 54: Mikayla Riley scored 22 points, including 10 in the third quarter, for the No. 1 Lady Wave (18-1, 3-0). Nadia Norfleet added 10 points.
Starkville (14-4, 2-1) got 13 points from Jamaica Young and 12 from Zariyah Edwards.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: The Yellowjackets were leading 50-47 when they reeled off an 8-1 run.
Point Maker: Rogers shot 8 of13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the foul line.
Talking Point: “They knew when it was time to go to him, and they did whatever it took.” – Tupelo coach Robert Green, on Myles
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.