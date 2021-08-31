OXFORD – On Tuesday night, Oxford was briefly in danger of losing – a set.
The match was never in question, though. The Lady Chargers, ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, rolled past No. 4 Lafayette 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-15).
Oxford (12-0) has yet to drop a single set this season.
“It means a lot, because we’ve been through so much, especially with COVID and having to quarantine,” junior Brianna Lyons said. “It means so much to keep coming out here and winning, especially for our student section. They keep us alive.”
Lyons was part of a balanced and organized attack. She had eight kills and five service aces.
She was one of five Lady Chargers with five or more kills. Ainsley Tacke had a team-high 13.
Oxford really showed its power at the net in the second set, when it recorded 13 kills. Lafayette (8-4) bounced back in the third set, though, opening up an 8-5 lead.
The Lady Chargers stormed back and closed the match with a 12-1 run.
“Tonight in the third set, they were up on us, and at one point I thought of calling timeout. But I was like, I’m not calling timeout, because they have to figure how to get themselves out of this,” Oxford coach Ashley Martin said. “… They fought really hard and did the things we talk about in practice to do to finish.”
Lyons had three straight aces during the closing run, sandwiched between three kills apiece by twins Ava and Michael Ann East. Michael Ann finished with eight kills, and Ava had five.
“We have a whole front line,” Lyons said. “You can’t really depend on one person. You have the whole team you can go to.”
Oxford has won all 29 of its sets this season and shows no signs of slowing down.
“There’s a few things we are struggling with, so I wouldn’t say we’re perfect. But we work really hard on perfecting little things,” Martin said.