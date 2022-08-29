Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TUPELO – Once Oxford found its groove, there wasn’t much Tupelo could do to disrupt it.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Chargers survived a shaky first set and went on to win 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 25-16) in a Division 3-6A volleyball match Monday night.
Oxford coach Ashley Martin tried what’s normally a third-set lineup in the first set – a product of middle blocker Ava East being out for the season with a broken foot.
“We’ve been playing with some different things and figuring some things out,” Martin said. “I think the first set we did look a little sloppy, but after we talked about it a little bit, we figured out what we needed to do and we did it.”
The Lady Chargers (13-0, 3-0) came out blazing in the second set, establishing an 11-1 lead.
Tupelo (4-6, 1-1) bounced back in the third set, racing to a 5-0 lead. Martin called a timeout, and then Oxford reeled off a 12-2 run. The lead reached 19-11 on a Bree Lyons ace.
Oxford had 19 aces on the match, many of them falling in untouched.
“It’s hard to stop anybody when you’re not doing the little things efficiently,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “And the things we were doing well the first set kind of went away. That’s been a challenge this whole season, is maintaining that consistency.”
Lyons was consistent for Oxford, recording 10 kills, seven digs and four aces. A lot of her kills came on big swings away from the net. The senior has been working on those kinds of shots in practice.
“I’ve been trying to hit from all areas, keeping the other team off guard. It gives us more options to hit from,” Lyons said.
Michael Ann East had five kills and seven digs for the Lady Chargers, while libero Madi Jones had 12 digs. Torrey Tkach added six kills.
It was freshman Lauren Ussery who sparked Oxford’s big run in the third set with a kill.
“I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to calm down and run the offense,’” Martin said of the third set. “’We have to actually get a good pass to be able to put the ball away, and we can’t just be sloppy when we’re putting the ball away.’”
Gracie Hopkins and Nisha McGaughy had four kills apiece for Tupelo.
