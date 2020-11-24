The defending 6A champs just keep rolling along, and are doing so behind strong play in the second half of games.
Oxford, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked large school, threw up 24 points in the third quarter to defeat Division 1-6A member Hernando 41-26 in last Friday’s second-round matchup.
It was Oxford’s second win over the Tigers in the last four weeks.
“It was definitely a big challenge to play them twice, particularly so close together,” said Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe, who won his 50th career game in five years as the head coach of the Chargers.
The 24-point output in the third quarter of last week’s playoff win isn’t much of an anomaly. Oxford (11-0) has learned how to piece together strong second halves all season.
The Chargers have scored 20 points or more in a quarter seven different times this season – five of those coming in either the third or fourth quarters.
Cutcliffe points toward a strong strength and conditioning program, overseen by coordinator Jason Wilfawn.
“I think he does a tremendous job with our players,” said Cutcliffe. “Playing well late in games is, obviously, an important thing that everybody talks about. It’s something he does a great job of getting our guys ready for.”
Not all the credit goes to Wilfawn, though. Cutcliffe said he’s pleased with the adjustments his coaching staff makes at halftime of each game, no matter how big or small it may be.
“Our assistant coaches do a great job correcting the small things,” Cutcliffe said. “A lot of times it’s not a major overhaul or anything like that. It might be a small issue with technique or something most people wouldn’t notice, and I think a lot of our adjustments fall into that category.”
Targeting the Arrows
The Chargers put their 24-game win streak and their title defense on the line on Friday as they travel to Clinton for the North final in Class 6A.
The Arrows (9-2) have reeled off eight wins in a row of their own, using a strong defensive presence to reach this point, allowing just 14.9 points per game this season.
Over its current win streak, Clinton’s defense has improved that number to 11.2 points per game.
“I think they have a ton of team speed,” Cutcliffe said of Clinton’s defense. “They’ve got some big, physical guys up front that set the tone, but they have guys that can run behind them, flying to the football, playing very aggressive and tackle very well.”