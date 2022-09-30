TUPELO – Tupelo finally flexed all of its muscles at once.
The Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Large School turned in a thoroughly dominant performance in Friday night’s 35-0 win over Division 2-6A foe Oxford.
The Golden Wave (6-0, 2-0) put together a 22-point second quarter as quarterback Jeremiah Harrell and his receivers shredded Oxford’s secondary, which was missing cornerback Ryan Kirkwood.
Harrell had three touchdown passes in the first half. He finished the game 13 of 25 for a career-high 323 yards.
“We came out hot,” Harrell said. “That’s what we’re looking for the rest of the season.”
Tupelo scored on its second drive of the game when Harrell hit K.D. Gibson for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Gibson blew past the secondary and hauled in an 82-yard score for a 14-0 lead.
One possession later, on a third-and-15, Harrell found J.Q. Witherspoon for a 68-yard touchdown.
“It was a great job preparing for it, great throws, great catches, great job O-line giving time up there,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We big-played them tonight. We got them uncomfortable.”
The defense then added to the lead when Damari Burton stripped Oxford quarterback Mack Howard of the ball and recovered it in the end zone for a 28-0 edge at the 2:56 mark.
That was the halftime score.
Witherspoon returned the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown to activate the running clock.
Oxford (3-2, 1-1) was held to 91 total yards. The Chargers punted on eight of their nine first-half possessions and had just three first downs entering the break.
Oxford runs a hurry-up offense, but it didn’t faze Tupelo.
“It might’ve played in our favor,” Hardin said. “I think winning first down got them off kilter, and our guys winning first down, getting them uncomfortable set the tone.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Burton’s strip-and-score took whatever wind Oxford had left out of its sails.
Point Man: Harrell threw for 258 yards and three scores in the first half.
Talking Point: “I’ve got to do a better job of getting our team ready to play. Obviously they jumped on us early, and we were never able to recover.” – Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe
Notes
• Witherspoon finished with six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, while Gibson made three catches for 109 yards and two TDs.
• Tupelo snapped a four-year losing streak to Oxford.
• Next week, Oxford hosts Germantown, while Tupelo visits Starkville.
