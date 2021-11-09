TUPELO – Early in the second quarter, a fan near midcourt muttered, “This is getting boring.”
It didn’t get any more interesting, as Tupelo’s boys decimated rival Shannon 94-50 on Tuesday night in front of a packed house.
The Golden Wave (2-0), ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, set the tempo from the start by creating turnovers and knocking down shots. It was a very encouraging outing for first-year Tupelo coach Robert Green.
“Can you play at that pace and at that speed with that intensity with few mistakes is the key. And making shots helps,” Green said.
Tupelo had no trouble making shots, hitting 55.9% from the field, including 9 of 20 from 3-point range. London Fields led the way with 19 points, and four teammates joined him in double figures.
Braxton Bishop had 18 points. He and Fields helped set the early tone, and they’re a big reason Tupelo has meshed so quickly with Green.
“Those guys come in, and they can get everything settled,” Green said. “They’re able to read my keys and my cues, and then they can go out there and play. They can give me a subtle look, and I can just do a nod – that hidden communication that we’ve been working on.”
Tupelo led 24-11 after one quarter and didn’t let up. Moments after the fan’s lament, Fields threw down a breakaway dunk for a 32-13 lead with 6:00 left in the first half.
It was 51-27 at halftime.
“We had about eight or nine turnovers there in the first half, which led to some easy baskets for them,” Shannon coach Cedric Brim said. “You can’t give a good team like that a chance to score that easily.”
Gavin Shannon had 15 points for the Wave, while Dayveun Anderson had 12 and David Harbour added 10.
Shannon (0-2) was led by Kendal Jarrett’s 11 points.
(G) Tupelo 89, Shannon 10: Audria Houston scored 22 points to lead the No. 1-ranked Lady Wave (3-0).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo was leading 16-11 when it went on an 11-0 run to get separation.
Point Maker: Fields shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “Every day in practice we’re getting shots up – shot after shot. It’s all repetition.” – Fields