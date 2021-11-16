WALNUT • When Blue Mountain needed it most, Teauna Foote provided the punch needed to pull away.
The lone senior scored five of the No. 10-ranked Lady Cougars’ last seven points of the fourth quarter to inch out a 50-48 win over Walnut on Tuesday night.
“She stepped up. That’s what a senior is supposed to do,” Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills said. “She knows this is her team, and at the end of a game, the majority of the time, the ball is going to be in her hands.”
Blue Mountain (7-0) led 43-42 with under 90 seconds to play. Chills called timeout to set up a play on offense, and her young team executed to perfection, as Foote got a layup out of the break. Then, as Walnut (2-2) took a quick shot on the other end, Foote took the rebound to the other end for another score with 57 seconds left that created the separation down the stretch.
“Whenever I saw a gap, I just tried to get through it, and that’s all I did,” said Foote.
The Lady Cougars were challenged defensively by Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon, who entered the game averaging 31 points per game. The junior guard was held scoreless in the first quarter as Blue Mountain built a 13-5 lead.
Vuncannon’s nine second-quarter points were a precursor to a strong second half, where she opened the third on a personal 10-0 run to cut into a 12-point halftime deficit.
Vuncannon finished with a game-high 29 points.
“She made a decision to go do whatever she needed to do to score,” Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon said. “(Blue Mountain) was physical with her in the first half, and I think she adjusted to it and played more composed in the second half.”
Teauna Foote’s younger sister, Keyuana, added 15 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Lady Cougars.
(B) Walnut 59, Blue Mountain 53: Brantley Porterfield led Walnut (2-2) with 18 points. A.J. Crum added 15 and Jack Pulse pitched in 14. Blue Mountain’s Jaden Hall scored a game-high 29 points, while Javari Hall added 10 for the Cougars (5-2).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Arare Foote knocked down two free throws and used a steal to score on a layup in part of a 5-0 spurt to break a 38-38 tie and give Blue Mountain the lead for good with under three minutes to play.
Point Maker: Teauna Foote scored 14 of her 19 points in the paint.
Talking Point: “These girls are buying in and playing hard. The results are showing that.” – Chills