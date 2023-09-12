Belmont coach Stephanie Cleveland speaks with senior Kerstin Moody following Tuesday's 3-0 win over Alcorn Central. Moody was injured early in the first set. In the background is senior Emma Horton, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season.
BELMONT – When Kerstin Moody crumpled to the floor Tuesday night, it was a moment of devastation for Belmont’s volleyball team.
But it was not a moment of surrender.
Moody, the reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year, injured her knee early in the first set of a crucial Region 1-3A match against No. 3-ranked Alcorn Central and did not return. The No. 2 Cardinals were trailing 6-1 at the time.
Instead of folding, Belmont rallied around its fallen star and earned a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-19, 25-13).
“They got upset,” coach Stephanie Cleveland said, “and I said, ‘No, we can’t do that. If you want to help Kerstin right now, we have to win this division game.’”
Moody will see a doctor this week to determine the injury’s severity. She’s the second Belmont starter to get hurt in the past couple of weeks; senior Emma Horton suffered a season-ending knee injury in late August.
So while Tuesday’s win was a testament to Belmont’s fortitude, it also spoke to the team’s depth. Cleveland had to use a handful of JV players who had little to no varsity experience, and they came through in a big way.
Freshman Elly Reno notched three aces and a couple of kills to spark Belmont’s rally in the first set. Another freshman, Mariam Lynch, recorded three straight aces early in the second set as the Cardinals raced out to an 8-2 lead.
“We talk about a champion mindset all the time, and just take one step,” Cleveland said. “Keep climbing, take one step, and I feel like they did that tonight.”
Belmont (20-4, 2-0), which won the 2A state title last season, also got the leadership it needed from its veterans. Junior Sadie Randolph had eight kills, junior Sydnee Wilemon had seven, and senior Meredith Eaton had six.
Senior setter Addyson Liles was sharp, recording 28 assists.
“After (Moody’s injury) happened I kept telling myself, ‘I’m playing for the Lord, but I’m here and I’m going to play for Kerstin,’ because I know she would want this game, and she would want us to rise to the occasion and not go down,” Randolph said.
Alcorn Central (17-4, 0-1) was led by Allie Kirkland, who had eight kills. The Bears often had trouble setting their offense because of Belmont’s crisp service game. The Cardinals recorded 14 aces.
After the match ended, Belmont’s players and coaches all walked over to the end of the bench where Moody sat with ice on her knee, offering hugs and words of encouragement.
Cleveland then had to step outside to compose herself.
“It just hurts,” she said. “I hope she’s not hurt, because that’s not how her story is supposed to end.”
