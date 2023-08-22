INGOMAR – With a volleyball state championship already in its pocket, Ingomar laid claim to another benchmark Tuesday night: Best team in Northeast Mississippi.
The No. 2-ranked Falcons took down No. 1 Belmont 3-1 (25-14, 28-26, 24-26, 25-21) in the first ever meeting between the two programs. Beating a team that has won the last two Class 2A state titles was quite the statement.
“We knew what they were. We were trying to find out what we were,” Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. “… We’ve kind of built this one up a little bit, talked about this would be something to measure ourselves against, because they’re the standard.”
The Falcons (12-0), who won the 1A crown last year, are now competing in 2A, while Belmont (8-4) has moved up to 3A. Classifications aside, they played the kind of match one would expect from the area’s top two teams.
Ingomar proved its mettle in spades during the second set. Belmont had rallied for a 24-20 lead, but a few unforced errors and some clutch shots from Macie Phifer – including two kills and an ace – sent Ingomar to a 2-0 edge.
“We can kind of lose focus,” Wilbanks said. “But to me, that was the best thing to take away from tonight, was not folding up and not calling it quits when we very easily could have in that second set.”
Belmont fell behind 7-2 in the third set but again rallied behind six kills from Kerstin Moody. The reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year was largely held in check, however, finishing with just nine kills on the night.
“We talked about that in practice, and I told my other hitters they were going to have to step up and make the plays,” Belmont coach Stephanie Cleveland said. “That’s what I would do – I would’ve double-teamed Kerstin all night.”
Phifer finished with 25 kills and was usually set up by Abby Miller, who notched a match-high 35 assists. The freshman was battling for the starting setter position entering the season and has taken charge of the role.
“I play club ball, and last season I decided I wanted to have a varsity spot, so I just worked at it throughout the summer,” Miller said.
Cadie Jo Byrd added six kills for Ingomar.
While Moody was limited, the Cardinals still had 34 kills to Ingomar’s 37. Sadie Randolph had seven and Kelsey Robinson six.
