PONTOTOC • Allyson Harrison pitched a gem in the circle and Secora Weeks turned into a RBI machine, leading No. 2-ranked South Pontotoc past Division 2-4A rival Pontotoc with a 12-0 victory in six innings on Monday night.
Harrison continued her dominant season with a complete game shutout, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits – all singles.
“I thought our defense played well behind our pitching, and Allyson threw strikes,” said South Pontotoc head coach Adam Patterson.
Weeks started the scoring off in the first inning with a 2-run double on the first pitch of the at-bat. The senior shortstop went 2 for 3 with four RBIs in the win.
“She’s a senior that we depend on,” Patterson said of Weeks.
As Harrison kept the No. 10-ranked Lady Warriors (8-6, 2-3) at bay, the Lady Cougars piled on to the lead with a leadoff solo home run from Rebekah Pilcher in the third and a RBI single from Kilynn Carlisle in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.
Starting in the fifth, South Pontotoc (13-1, 3-0) turned to the small-ball method that blew the game open.
Pontotoc dealt with an early injury that forced a change in the lineup at the two corner infield spots and the Lady Cougars put them to the test, scoring two runs in the fifth and six more in the top of the sixth on a combined six bunt attempts through the final two innings.
“I thought when we adjusted to their pitcher—they were throwing a lot of offspeed pitches—when we adjusted we started scoring,” said Patterson. “We executed our bunts well, especially in that sixth inning and was able to score some runs.”
The Lady Cougars racked up 11 hits. Pilcher, Carlisle and Sydney Brazil joined Weeks with multiple hits.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: South Pontotoc scored six runs, on four hits—two being bunt singles—and three Pontotoc errors in the sixth inning.
Big Stat: Harrison threw 68 of her 85 pitches (80%) for a strike.
Coach Speak: “The team that played tonight is not who we really are. Hopefully we’ll come back, get our heads straight, and be ready to go on whatever day we get to play.” - Pontotoc head coach Michael Wildmon.