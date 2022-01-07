STARKVILLE - Right before the halftime buzzer sounded, Tupelo junior London Fields drained a difficult 3-pointer from the left corner. At the time it gave Tupelo a 39-36 halftime advantage over host Starkville in the Division 1-6A opener for both teams.
But that Fields trey turned into a momentum-changing run for the Golden Wave. Tupelo, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, started the second half on an 8-0 run and never looked back Friday night en route to a 100-93 win over No. 1 Starkville.
The Golden Wave improved to 14-2 on the season, while Starkville dropped to 12-3.
"It wasn't nothing really different," Tupelo head coach Robert Green said. "We just went over the same things we did at the beginning of the game. We wanted to stay sharp and just the basic fundamental stuff."
Tupelo junior Gavin Shannon led a balanced scoring attack with 23 points, while Fields had 19. Braxton Bishop had 16 for the Golden Wave and Dayveon Anderson finished with 15. Hayes Halbert and Logan Fuller each had 10 points, as well.
"That's the way we like to play," said Green. "We want to keep sharing the ball and keep getting better as the season goes along. We want to keep talking to each other and make sure we are in the right spots."
Junior Makhi Myles had a game-high 28 points for Starkville, which led 16-15 after one quarter but never led in the second half. Starkville senior Kylan Baggett added 22 while Senavion Roby and Connor Rogers had 15 and 14 points, respectively.
"We just came out flat right from the jump ball," Starkville head coach Woodie Howard said. "We couldn't get anything going in the second half. They came out strong and we came out flat. We did some things well, but we saw a lot of things we have to improve on.
"It showed me that we are not as tough as I thought we were. In a big district game in front of a big crowd, you got to be ready from the jump."
(G) Tupelo 67, Starkville 56: The Lady Wave outscored Starkville 19-8 in the final quarter to grab a critical road win in 1-6A.
Audria Houston led Tupelo with a game-high 15 points while Jermanisha McGaughy added 12. Nakeria Scales, Jamaira Young and JeNiecia Hill each had 14 for Starkville.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Leading by just three at halftime, Tupelo opened the second half on an 8-0 run and never looked back.
Point Maker: Shannon led a balanced Golden Wave attack with 23 points, including 17 in the second half.
Talking Point: "It's tremendous. To open up the district with a win over one of the best teams is tremendous. And we may be one of the best teams, too." – Green