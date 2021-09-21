GLEN • Alcorn Central is fresh off a two-week layoff but its winning ways were unaffected.
The Lady Bears, ranked No. 3 in the Daily Journal’s area rankings, picked up their second win this week with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 27-25) sweep over Tupelo on Tuesday night.
Central, which came out of quarantine over the weekend, defeated Hardin County (Tenn.) in five sets on Monday.
“My goal coming out of this quarantine was to just get back rolling like a well-oiled machine,” said Central head coach Eric Lancaster. “We’re not quite there yet but these last two nights showed me it won’t take us long to get there.”
Two-time defending Daily Journal Player of the Year, Mia Griffin showed out in Monday’s win with a team-high 24 kills against Hardin County, but found scoring against Tupelo to be tough sledding.
Griffin had just four kills entering the third set on Tuesday.
Midway through the final set, Griffin picked up pair of kills as both teams exchanged the lead, and added a third as the Lady Bears (19-3) went up 24-22.
Tupelo (10-9) didn’t go quietly, ripping off three-straight points to stave off the match point behind a kill from Annabelle Rios and an ace from Taylor Rogers.
Lancaster then called a timeout to regroup, and Griffin came out firing with a pair of kills and Allie Kirkland ended the match with the final blow.
“Our passing wasn’t great, so in her rotation, we didn’t get a lot of balls we could set to her. But she did finish there at the end when we needed it. I had to remind my setter, ‘She’s our finisher. Get it to her.’ "
Griffin finished with nine kills and eight digs. Kirkland had a team-leading 10 kills and added three blocks at the net. Both players benefited from 21 assists from Amelia Lancaster.
“Even this summer I knew she was going to be a big weapon,” Lancaster said of Kirkland. “Very few folks can defend a good right-side hitter. … She’s dangerous when the set’s there, and her timing is on, she’s hard to stop.”
Tupelo dealt with its own COVID-19 issues, as six players are currently in quarantine. Still, head coach Laurie Bishop was proud of the effort to keep each set close as several girls played out of position.
“I feel like we’ve put everybody in almost every spot that makes any kind of sense,” Bishop said. “Moving forward, just building the program, we’ve gotten a lot of good experience in different positions.”
Skyla Adair led with eight kills for the Lady Wave. Rogers and Autumn Peters added six kills apiece.