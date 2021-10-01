OXFORD – Tupelo has branded itself as a physical team under coach Ty Hardin, but Oxford took some shine off that label Friday night.
The Chargers, No. 4 in the Daily Journal large school rankings, dominated in the trenches and took a 22-6 win, handing the No. 1 Golden Wave their first loss of the season.
Oxford (4-2, 2-0) rushed for 167 yards, led by Roman Gregory’s 103-yard effort.
“We felt like we had a chance to run the ball coming in, and we executed up front,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “I feel like we’ve got three talented backs that can get the job done.”
The Chargers had 95 of their rushing yards in the first half as they built a 15-0 lead. Tupelo cut it to 15-6 on Jeremiah Harrell’s 11-yard touchdown pass to KD Gibson with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
That score came after a Fred Adams interception. Tupelo got two more picks in the half – both by Jamaul Edwards – but couldn’t capitalize.
In fact, it was after Edwards’ first interception that Tupelo turned it back over with a fumble, leading to a 2-yard TD run by Gregory to extend the lead early in the fourth.
“I thought we played consistently throughout the night on defense,” Cutcliffe said. “Stopped the run, did a great job, tackled well, and they’ve got some talented skill guys and we didn’t let them get loose.”
Tupelo was plagued by poor tackling, although Gregory did some tough running, as did fellow backs Omar Howell and Tracy Harris. Those two combined for 73 yards, and Howell had a 19-yard touchdown run.
Aside from the interceptions, Oxford quarterback Michael Harvey played well, completing 10 of 18 passes for 122 yards and a TD.
“We played non-motivated tonight,” Hardin said. “…They had a chip on their shoulder and played their butts off, and our guys didn’t, and that’s a direct reflection on me and how we prepared this week.”
Tupelo finished with 223 total yards. Harrell was 10 of 19 for 95 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had a team-leading 88 rushing yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Oxford turned its fumble recovery into a nine-play, 53-yard scoring drive capped by Gregory’s 2-yard run for a 22-6 lead.
Point Man: Gregory got his 103 yards on 21 carries.
Talking Point: “We knew it was going to be tough to run the ball, but we just had a good game plan. We really prepared well this week.” – Gregory
Notes
• This was Oxford’s fourth-straight win over Tupelo.
• Oxford’s Cashe Shows had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
• Next week, Tupelo hosts Starkville and Oxford visits Germantown.