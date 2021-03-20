BELDEN – Nettleton had Tupelo Christian’s number again Saturday night.
The No. 4-ranked Tigers earned their third win over the Eagles in as many tries this season, taking a 16-9 victory.
“It’s always great to do good against great teams like that,” Nettleton first baseman Jackson Cheek said. “It just shows how we’re growing together as a team and not letting up, (that) whenever we do beat them one time, we can do it again.”
Nettleton (10-3) finished with 12 hits. Cheek led the way with a double, home run and three RBIs.
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning, although the Eagles responded with three runs in the bottom half.
TCPS (4-8) didn’t help itself defensively by committing eight errors, leading to six unearned runs. Two Tigers scored on an outfield error in the third inning when Carter Crawley singled to left. That made it a 7-4 game, and Cheek’s sac fly pushed another run across.
Nettleton made it 10-4 in the fourth when Jay Hawkins singled home a run and then scored on an error.
“If you get behind that good of a ball club, it’s kind of hard to come back,” TCPS coach Drew Dillard said.
Adam Adkins (2-0) tossed five innings to earn the win. He allowed six runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
“That’s been a huge part of our philosophy, is pitch to contact and let your defense work,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “He started out a little back and forth, but then he started working ahead in some counts, letting his D make some plays, and that was huge.”
Kanyon Fleenor took the loss. He was pulled in the second inning with no outs and the bases loaded.
Jon Paul Yates led TCPS at the plate, going 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Nettleton put the final touches on the win with six runs in the seventh. Cheek hit a solo home run and TCPS committed three errors.
Big Stat: TCPS pitchers went to three-ball counts against 16 batters.
Coach Speak: “The guys are doing really well right now at the plate, and hopefully we can continue that going into division.” – Koon