MANTACHIE • In a matchup of unbeaten teams, it was Kossuth that edged out the win to keep its perfect record intact.
The Lady Aggies, ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, took a 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 15-8) decision over Mantachie in both teams' Division 1-3A opener on Thursday night.
In pivotal moments of the match, it was team captain Bailey Wilbanks who pushed Kossuth (9-0, 1-0) over the top.
After Mantachie (9-1, 0-1) fought back to even the match 2-2 in the fourth set, the Lady Mustangs began the final set with a quick 3-0 spurt. It was Wilbanks who highlighted a 7-0 run to recapture the momentum, using a pair of kills and several other attacks to keep the pressure on Mantachie’s defense.
“She’s not very loud out there, but she motivates by deeds,” second-year Kossuth head coach Dawnell Haupt said. “She winds them up and she kills it, and she keeps the intensity up.”
Wilbanks finished tied for the team-lead with 17 kills with the most unlikely of teammates: Alli Ashe.
Ashe, a sophomore, stepped up to the plate for the Lady Aggies, replacing Aven Mathis, who Haupt calls the team’s best outside hitter. Mathis injured her ankle just a week ago, opening the door of opportunity for the young hitter.
“I pulled her up from JV two games ago, and she’s been really executing quite well, and she’s just barely learning how to swing,” said Haupt.
Mantachie’s success in the first set came on capitalizing on Kossuth’s errors, but its 25-23 set win in the fourth was a product of forcing the issue with harder swings and a more aggressive attack to match that of the Lady Aggies.
It was something head coach Kristi Montgomery was clamoring for the entire match.
“I’ve used the expression, ‘You can’t throw the grenade over if they’re going to throw it back,’” Montgomery said. “That’s something we’ve tried to work on all year.”
Ashlyn Isbell finished with 10 kills and Ashlee Newman added eight kills for the Lady Aggies. Ramsey Montgomery and Bailey Coker both led Mantachie with five kills each.
Kossuth also had 14 service aces to Mantachie’s four.