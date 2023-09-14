TUPELO – Facing a bigger team in a bigger gym is a familiar scenario for the Regents volleyball team. And while it took a full set for the No. 6-ranked Lions to adjust, they were able to fight past Tupelo on Thursday night for a 3-2 win (22-25, 25-11, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10).

