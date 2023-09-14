TUPELO – Facing a bigger team in a bigger gym is a familiar scenario for the Regents volleyball team. And while it took a full set for the No. 6-ranked Lions to adjust, they were able to fight past Tupelo on Thursday night for a 3-2 win (22-25, 25-11, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10).
The tiny MAIS school from Oxford has battled bigger programs all season, and it’s won back-to-back MAIS Division III state titles. So there wasn’t much of an intimidation factor in facing Tupelo, an MHSAA Class 7A team.
“We don’t have this big of a gym, but it’s definitely bigger than we’re used to,” senior outside hitter Bailey Ray said. “It took a second, and I think we did good after that first warmup set.”
Ray led Regents (11-10) with 14 kills. Three of those came in the fifth set.
Junior Lauren Niemeyer was close behind with 13 kills. She and Ray got in sync with setter Maddie Neimeyer after the shaky start, and the Lions had little trouble in the second and third sets.
“We made some adjustments in where some of our hitters were hitting, and we recently started doing a 6-2 (rotation), and that’s helped out giving us more options on the front row and running a better offense,” Regents coach Kacie Hengler said.
Tupelo (16-13) got back on course with a cleaner fourth set, recording 12 kills. Sarah Foster Brown, Gracie Hopkins, Arranda Mitchell, Kennedi Simmons and Loren Zimmerman all got in on the action at the net.
Zimmerman finished the night with 10 kills, while Simmons had nine and Hopkins had eight.
Mamie Shettles had 23 assists.
“I was proud of them for fighting back, because they could have easily laid down in that fourth set,” Tupelo coach Bert Martin said. “They came out, they played strong, a lot like we did the first one.”
Maddie Niemeyer kept the Regents offense flowing with 21 assists, while Myla Meurrier added 11 helpers.
“It was a good day for all the passers, all the setters,” Ray said. “We played a great game today.”
