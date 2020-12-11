HOUSTON • Jonathan Ashley challenged his team in the huddle of a timeout late in the fourth quarter Friday night, and his team responded.
No. 8-ranked Ingomar was down 57-45 to No. 3 Houston with under four minutes to play. But after the timeout, the Falcons closed the game on a 21-2 run to escape with a 66-59 win over the previously unbeaten Hilltoppers.
“That was a hallmark of last year’s group, and a lot of those guys are gone,” Ashley said of the comeback. “We’ve been challenging them to grow up – be physically and mentally tough. … They showed it tonight.”
Ingomar (9-2) leaned on Zach Shugars down the stretch run. Shugars, in just his third game back after an offseason knee injury, went 11-11 from the free throw line and added a basket for 13 of his 20 points in the final minutes.
“It’s just confidence and preparation,” said Shugars. “I’ve been getting shots up at the free throw line while the rest of the team has been grinding it out in practice. I was just doing my part, but it was a total team effort tonight.”
Out of the Ingomar timeout, Houston head coach Chris Pettit told his guys what was coming – full court pressure from the Falcons.
That pressure led to a string of turnovers that saw his Hilltoppers (7-1) collapse.
“We still have guys getting some experience, and we looked like a deer in headlights,” Pettit said. “That’s probably the most frustrating thing, is there is nothing you can do about it. It’s just turnover after turnover.”
The trio of Shemar Crawford (19), Raeshun McGregory (16) and M.J. Smith (14) combined for 49 of Houston’s 59 points.
Tyson Smithey matched Shugars with 20 points, and Adin Johnson added 14 on four 3-pointers, all in the first half.
(G) Houston 51, Ingomar 44: The No. 10-ranked Lady Hilltoppers (5-2) broke a 44-44 tie, closing the game on a 7-0 run. McKayla Crowley led Houston with 16 and Amber McIntosh added 15. Macie Phifer scored 21 for No. 9 Ingomar (6-2).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar’s Spencer High nailed a jumper with 45 seconds left for a 60-59 lead – the Falcons' first since the 1:45 mark of the third quarter.
Point Man: Shugars notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Talking Point: “You’re never comfortable, but when he’s walking up there, you feel like you have a better than average chance.” – Ashley on Shugars’ fourth quarter free throws