RIPLEY • Booneville had an answer for everything Ripley threw at it on Friday night.
The No. 8-ranked Lady Blue Devils shot over the zone early, and then sliced and diced the Lady Tigers’ man-to-man defense in a 53-47 win, moving to 10-1 on the season.
It’s something Booneville head coach Michael Smith admittedly hoped he would see out of a group that has relied heavily on perimeter shooting all season.
“You’ve got to score in the paint,” Smith said. “I don’t care how you play or how you start, you’ve got to get points in the paint and at the free throw line. If you don’t, it’s hard to win consistently.”
Ripley (7-6) first presented a 2-3 zone in the first quarter, which Booneville torched from deep, racing out to a 9-2 lead off three-straight possessions that ended in a trey – one from Hallie Burns and the next two from Kylee Johnson.
Emma Cunningham and Taitiana Beene joined the 3-point barrage with a make each as the Lady Blue Devils held a 17-11 advantage after the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers switched defenses in the second as their offense found some footing behind Amy Rodgers, who led them to a 24-22 lead late in the period. Rodgers finished with 10 points.
Booneville came back to lead 27-24 at the half and found something on its last possession, when Beene drove to the hoop for an easy layup at the buzzer.
To start the second half, Booneville opened up a 14-0 run as its pressure forced turnovers and Beene continually blew by defenders to get to the rim, building a 17-point lead. The Lady Blue Devils held Ripley to just one basket in the third as well.
“I’m really strong with my right hand, and it’s really hard for people to guard me when I go that way,” said Beene.
Alorian Story led Ripley with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Lady Tigers shot 40% from the field, including 3 for 16 (18.7%) from deep.
Booneville was 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and finished the game shooting 53.8% from the field. Ava Kate Smith scored 11 points, while Burns pitched in 10.
(B) Booneville 53, Ripley 33: The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (10-0) were led by Josh Duke’s 12 points and got 11 points from Landon Brown – all in the fourth quarter.
LaBron Vance topped Ripley (7-6) with 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Booneville held Ripley scoreless until the 1:13 mark of the third quarter as it built a 41-26 lead heading into the fourth.
Point Maker: Beene was 9 of 12 (75%) from the floor for 19 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.
Talking Point: “We just came out with no energy in the second half.” – Ripley coach Chad Brown