RIPLEY • Pontotoc’s team lacks depth, but it's not short on balance.
The No. 8-ranked Warriors showed that in their 64-60 win over Ripley on Friday night, with four starters scoring in double figures to weather the storm in a big Division 2-4A matchup.
Tyler Shephard scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the first quarter, where Pontotoc (10-8, 6-1) used an 11-0 run to end the period for a 19-8 lead.
But Ripley (13-8, 4-3) clawed back in the second quarter to pull within two before the half – and that became a theme.
Pontotoc built an eight-point lead in the third and a 10-point lead in the fourth – each time seeing those gaps close back to two from a Ripley run.
“Depth for us is always going to be an issue,” Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler said. “We built some big leads, but it comes to a point where our guards are playing a full 32 minutes and fatigue starts setting in.”
Clinging to a 60-58 lead after Ripley’s Elijah Edgeston buried a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left, Pontotoc point guard Zane Tipler went 3 for 4 from the free throw line as the Warriors’ defense got the stops to secure it.
Tipler finished with 11 points – nine coming in the second half.
Pontotoc shot 46.6% from the field and was 17 of 26 (65.3%) from the charity stripe. Jaylen Edwards scored his 17 points without a make from the line. Jonathan Armstrong added 10, with a perfect 4 for 4 effort on his free throws.
Ripley, which came in shooting 46% from 3-point range over its last four games, was held to 24.1% and just 39.3% overall. The Tigers were 5 of 8 on free throw attempts, shooting just one the entire second half.
LaTrell Vance scored a game-high 19 points on 7 of 19 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.
(G) Pontotoc 72, Ripley 47: The No. 2-ranked Lady Warriors’ win streak extended to 12 games behind 21 points from Allie Beckley. Samya Brooks scored 17, while Jamyia Bowen added 13 for Pontotoc (17-3, 7-0).
Alorian Story led all scorers with 24 points. Amy Rodgers pitched in 15 for the Lady Tigers (14-7, 4-3).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Ripley’s last lead ended at the 2:33 mark of the second quarter, where Edwards hit his first of three triples for a 26-25 Pontotoc lead – one they never relinquished.
Point Maker: Shephard was 7 of 13 from the field, and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “We dug ourselves a hole to start the game. But I had no issues with the looks we were getting, we just didn’t hit tonight.” – Ripley head coach Chris Byrd