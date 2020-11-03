AMORY – Bill Russell said his team looked like they were playing its first game of the year – and it was.
No. 8 South Pontotoc overcame a sluggish start to pull away with a 36-28 win over Amory in its season opener on Tuesday night.
“I thought our shot selections, offensively, were not good,” said Russell. “We shot some bad shots early in the offense and then didn’t really get into anything the entire game.”
As shots were clanking off the rim, the Lady Cougars (1-0) were able to grab a 22-13 lead at halftime as Rebekah Pilcher and Maggie Gaspard combined for 10 of their team’s total.
Amory (1-1) responded well in the third quarter, throwing a 1-2-2 look at South Pontotoc and holding it to just two points in the period.
The Lady Panthers poured in 11 points in the third, behind five points from Emma Kate Wright, who buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left to tie the game 24-24.
After starting the game 2 of 10 from the field, and 0 for 4 from 3-point range, Pilcher broke a tie with her first triple of the game with 3:10 left for a 29-26 lead.
The bucket led to another five points in the final minute to secure the win. Pilcher finished with a game-high 15 points.
“Just having the confidence to shoot that, and knowing the rest of the team has confidence in me, that even if I missed, they would still have my back,” said Pilcher.
(B) Amory 61, South Pontotoc 40
The Panthers (2-0) broke away in the fourth, starting with a 12-0 run. Gray Thornton led the way with 15 points. Dre Keeton added 14, and Jamerison Martin 12. Stroud Mills led the Cougars (0-2) with 12 points.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Pilcher’s first and only 3-pointer broke a 26-26 tie late in the fourth and sparked an 8-point quarter for the junior.
Point Man: Pilcher led all scorers with 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field.
Talking Point: “I did think we were pretty good. They had trouble finding shots. We had a couple breakdowns late in the third, but other than that, I thought we were really good defensively.” – Russell.