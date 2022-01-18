SPRINGVILLE • Tyler Shephard came out aggressive and the rest of his Pontotoc team followed suit.
The junior guard scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter as the No. 8-ranked Warriors pulled away for a 68-46 win over their Division 2-4A rival, No. 9 South Pontotoc, on Tuesday night.
Shephard was 4 of 5, including a perfect 2 of 2 from 3-point range, in an opening period that saw Pontotoc (11-10, 7-1) build a nine-point lead at one point before South Pontotoc’s Jayden Hooker knocked down a three in the final seconds to cut the lead to 22-16.
“Coach (Rolley) Tipler told us to come out and attack – don’t settle,” said Shephard. “We just played our game.”
South (16-5, 4-2) played without Joe Haze Austin (16.1 ppg), who suffered a broken right hand a few weeks ago. The Cougars were still able to find a rhythm offensively in the first half, fighting back to tie the game 24-24 midway through the second.
But the Warriors continued to torch the nets from 3-point range, shooting 7 of 11 (63.6%) from deep in the first half to go into the break up 35-29.
“The 3-ball is always going to be there for us,” said Tipler. “That’s what makes us, us.”
The defense was there as well, particularly in the second half, holding South to 17 points total over the final two quarters. The Cougars shot just 39.6% from the field, making just two field goals in the fourth – both 3-pointers from Hooker, who finished with 14 points.
“I think in the second half, we committed to more of what we practiced to stop them, and it held up and made their offense kind of stagnant,” Tipler said of the defensive effort.
Point guard Zane Tipler showcased his all-around ability with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Edwards added 17 points.
Pacey Mathews had 11, while Bryce Howell dropped 10 points for the Cougars.
(G) Pontotoc 50, South Pontotoc 41: The No. 2-ranked Lady Warriors (18-3, 8-0) completed the season sweep of No. 9 South Pontotoc (15-6, 4-2) behind 17 points from Allie Beckley and 11 from Samya Brooks.
Anna Brooke Sullivan led the Lady Cougars with 14 points and six rebounds, while Rebekah Pilcher scored 12 – all in the first half.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Edwards scored eight points, using a pair of triples, and Zane Tipler buried a trey in part of an 11-2 run that broke the 24-24 tie in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Shephard was 9 of 15 from the field.
Talking Point: “Their three stars scored pretty much any time they wanted. We didn’t have much of an answer for them.” - South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver.