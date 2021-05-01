KOSSUTH • Kossuth’s Katie Meeks saw her chance to end the game and she took it.
As the designated runner to start the bottom of the eighth inning, Meeks made her way to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored two pitches later on a passed ball to send the Journal's No. 9-ranked Lady Aggies to the Class 3A North finals with a 1-0 win over No. 1 Houston on Saturday afternoon.
It completed a series sweep, as Kossuth (19-9) defeated the Lady Hilltoppers, 5-2, on Friday night in Game 1.
“I knew I had to score if at all possible,” Meeks said. “I was a little nervous but I was just going to go for it and trust my speed.”
First-year coach Dana Rhea saw his young team execute their plan in the eighth, knowing the challenge of finding a hit against Houston’s Paige Kilgore.
To start the inning, he called on Ella Jobe to lay down the sac bunt, despite her being 2 for 3 at the plate on the day. Then, Houston coach Derick Kirby elected to intentionally walk the next two batters to load the bases for a chance at the double play.
“That’s why Ella is in that spot. She’s a great bunter and really, really good hitter,” Rhea said. “That’s why she’s in that two-hole – for moments like that.”
Freshman Maddie Mask was the batter at the plate when Meeks came across to score. Mask’s impact on the game was done in the circle and she matched Kilgore stride-for-stride throwing up scoreless innings.
Mask went the distance for the shutout, giving up five hits and striking out six.
“I’ve got confidence in her,” Rhea said. “I’m not scared to throw that ninth grader. I can’t say enough about that kid. She gritted it out for eight innings and I wasn’t pulling her, I was going to ride with her.”
The Lady Aggies will face the winner of Booneville and Senatobia next week. Houston’s season ends at 23-4.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Houston’s Makinzi Moore was out on a close play at the plate on a fielder’s choice in the top of the eighth as they attempted a suicide squeeze bunt. Later that inning, the Lady Toppers left the bases loaded.
Big Stat: Kossuth struck out just three times against Kilgore.
Coach Speak: “We’ve been living on big innings and big hits and today, and last night, we just went cold. But tip your hat (to Kossuth), they played very well.” - Kirby.