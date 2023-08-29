MYRTLE – Josh Blythe was in a constant state of frustration Tuesday night, but his his team still left the gym with a win.
With its best player less than 100%, East Union had to grind out a 3-1 win (25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21) against cross-county rival Myrtle. It was far from the No. 9-ranked Urchins’ best performance.
That was partly due to outside hitter Eliza Whitenton playing with a bad back.
“It’s kind of the first night we’ve had (to deal with) that. She wasn’t herself,” Blythe said. “We just played so much out of system.”
Whitenton still recorded with 21 kills, and she finished the fourth set strong to help East Union (14-6) seal the match. She made three straight kills – all on passes from setter Lilly Bruce – to spark a 6-0 run that put the Urchins up 20-14.
Bruce, a freshman, finished with 16 assists.
“We just got in a rhythm with each other, and it really helps with Eliza being so good,” Bruce said.
After taking the first set with relative ease, East Union had to stage a furious really to capture the second. Myrtle (7-8) opened up a 22-15 lead but saw it quickly evaporate. Whitenton had two kills and two aces during the closing 10-1 run.
The Hawks bounced back in the third set, but little mistakes added up in the fourth.
“They have so much grit and so much hustle at East Union, and they were working so hard to get every ball up, where as we didn’t have the same hustle and the same grit,” Myrtle coach Olivia Dunnam said. “We’re going to take that and learn from it, because it makes a difference.”
Ali Cooper made some big plays for East Union and finished with six kills. Jenni Bullard had 17 assists, and libero Caroline Sherwood was all over the court – she finished with 16 digs.
East Union is off to its best start since the program was founded in 2019. Tuesday’s win was a good reminder for Blythe that experience can be a big help when his team isn’t humming in fifth gear.
“Even in games that have gotten tight, I’ve felt like for us, I haven’t bailed them out,” he said. “I try to put pressure on them in practice – we start games at 22, and you’ve got to win it. I just sit over there, and these kids have got to play.”
