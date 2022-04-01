RIPLEY • Just as momentum seemed to favor Ripley in the late innings of Friday’s Division 2-4A series finale, Pontotoc seized back control with a four-run top of the eighth inning for a 10-6 win, completing the sweep of the Tigers.
Ripley’s Conner Graves drilled a one-out, RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to things at 6-6.
But the Tigers (8-7, 4-2) left him standing on third, giving the No. 9-ranked Warriors (17-4, 5-1) another chance.
Ethan Ball roped a bases-loaded single to score a pair. Then, Jackson Williams and Garrett Pound added RBIs on singles to stretch the lead to four.
“Ethan’s been a guy that comes through a lot this year,” said Pontotoc head coach Josh Dowdy. “We call on him. He’s a senior and gets a big hit right there.”
The Warriors’ win didn’t come without some warts. Pontotoc committed five errors that hurt its cause.
Pontotoc plated four runs in the second on a single, from Braxton Whiteside, a Walt Gardner double, and a RBI groundout from Brice Deaton for a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom half, a pair of Pontotoc errors on the same play cut the lead to two, before a RBI single from Joson Burks followed by a throwing error on that hit tied the game at 4-4.
“We didn’t play real well defensively. If we catch the ball that game, it’s a whole different ball game,” Dowdy said. “But you know, that just shows the maturity of our guys this year. We’ve grown up a lot and been in a lot of close games. There’s no quit in these guys.”
Ty Clayton broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth with a solo leadoff home run. That was one of 10 hits for Pontotoc, who also struck out 11 times.
Pound took the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and one walk. Jon Robert Carnes drew the start, giving up just one earned run on five hits, while striking out six to just two walks.
Graves took the loss for Ripley, allowing four runs on five hits in two innings of work.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Warriors had five singles and one walk in a four-run eighth inning that lifted them to the win.
Big Stat: Pontotoc has scored double digit runs seven times this season, including three of its last four games.
Coach Speak: “You cannot let somebody that talented have opportunity, after opportunity, after opportunity … You give someone that many chances they’re going to beat you over and over, no matter if it’s seven innings or eight innings.” - Ripley head coach Joel Gafford.