A pair of Class 1A boys basketball powers tip off the final week of the high school regular season tonight.
Ingomar (29-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team, will travel to No. 9 Biggersville (20-1). Both teams are champions of their respective divisions.
Ingomar, which reached the 2A state title game last season, hasn’t lost to a 1A team since Feb. 1, 2018 – when it lost to Biggersville, 68-65.
The host Lions bring a high-scoring attack to the table, led by Hunter Stacy and Te’lick Barnett. Biggersville averages 73.5 points per game, while the Falcons allow 48.4 ppg.