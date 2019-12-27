Lafayette’s girls are off to a 10-0 start, but staying unbeaten hasn’t been easy.
The Lady Commodores, ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, have won five games by less than 10 points. And their most recent win, 68-57 against Madison-Ridgeland Academy on Dec. 20, went into overtime.
Lafayette trailed MRA by 22 points at halftime. That prompted coach Shayne Linzy to pull out of the defensive press he employs every game.
“Outside of finding what kind of character your players have is finding out, can your girls make those halftime adjustments? The girls did a great job of making the adjustments,” Linzy said.
Kimaya Dixon led the Lady Commodores last Friday with a season-high 29 points against MRA. It was the senior’s second- straight 20-point game, and she’s averaging a team-leading 17.9 points per game.
Balanced attack
Senior point guard Azariah Buford, last year’s leading scorer, is averaging 14.8 ppg, while senior Molly Jones averages 10.7 ppg.
Lafayette is also getting good contributions from sophomores Karizma Norphlet, Shybrya Pettis, Deundria Shaw and Jaida Southern.
“One of the great things about this group I’ve got here, a lot of girls are making sacrifices,” Linzy said. “Some girls are making sacrifices on the offensive end, where maybe they’re not going to score as much because I’m asking them to do so much defensively.”
The Lady Commodores return to action this weekend at the Lady Indians Holiday Classic in Biloxi. They’re one of four area teams participating in the event, and all four are ranked in the Daily Journal’s top five.
Lafayette, No. 2 Pontotoc, No. 3 New Site and No. 5 Ripley will all play games today and Saturday. The Lady Dores face a pair of Alabama schools, Theodore (16-2) and Faith Academy (9-6).
Theodore, a Class 7A school, will have a size advantage against Lafayette. But this won’t be the first time Linzy’s team has had to face a big obstacle.
“We knew with our size limitations, and losing a couple of the girls that we’ve lost over the last couple of years, that we’re going to have to battle,” Linzey said. “These first 10 games, we have definitely been battle-tested, and the girls continue to find ways to win.”