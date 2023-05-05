Commitment season has begun for high school football players. Just in the past four weeks, three area players have verbally committed to Power Five programs.
West Point running back Kahnen Daniels pledged for Florida; Itawamba AHS offensive tackle Isaiah Autry announced he’ll attend Oklahoma, where his cousin Marcus Dupree played; and on Monday, Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan committed to Texas A&M.
Daniels is the No. 10-ranked 2024 prospect in Mississippi, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 24 touchdowns last season while also playing some quarterback.
Autry is the No. 15-ranked prospect. He transferred to IAHS last summer, his third school in as many years, and quickly became a mainstay on the offensive line.
Jernigan, ranked No. 12, led Tupelo in tackles last season, and his profile really blew up this offseason.
Here’s the great thing: These three guys are just the tip of the iceberg. Mississippi’s 2024 class is dominated by area talent, and a lot of those guys have yet to commit. Let’s take a brief look at each one (state ranking in parentheses).
• Braylon Burnside, WR, Starkville (8): He’s a game-breaking receiver with a nice frame. Last season, Burnside caught 75 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. His offers include Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State and Louisville.
• William Echoles, OL, Houston (17): The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder was a big reason Houston’s offense didn’t miss a beat after star running back Jalen Washington suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3. Echoles has offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn, among others.
• Kobe Williams, OL, Amory (22): He’s got the requisite size at 6-5, 310 pounds, and has a 7-3 wingspan. Williams holds offers from Ole Miss, Memphis, Missouri and several other schools.
• Shamaar Darden, S, Tupelo (23): Darden had 73 tackles and eight passes defended last year for a loaded secondary. He’ll be counted on more heavily this fall. Darden is projected to be an Ole Miss commit, according to 247Sports.
• Jathan Hatch, ATH, Biggersville (26): Don’t sleep on this kid. He excelled as both a running back and cornerback last season and will be a great pickup for someone. Ole Miss, Kentucky and Louisville are among his offers.
• Trey Petty, QB, Starkville (38): He led Starkville to the Class 6A state title last season, passing for 2,737 yards and 30 TDs. He also rushed for 766 yards and 17 scores. Petty’s offer list includes Mississippi State, Illinois and Georgia Tech.
• Jakwon Morris, CB, Tupelo (39): Here’s another kid whose stock has risen fast. Tupelo coach Ty Hardin told me the other day, “Every college that’s come through and watched him is like, ‘Man, who is this kid?’” Morris has offers Central Arkansas, Southern Miss, Texas State, Southern Miss and UT Martin. Expect him to get a lot more.
• Jalen Washington, RB, Houston (42): After missing most of last season with an ACL injury, the 2021 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year will try to reestablish his reputation as one of the state’s most dynamic backs. His offers include Cincinnati, Memphis and Southern Miss.
