SMITHVILLE • Smithville put up the big lead in the first half, then staved off Hatley’s late comeback on Friday night to win its eighth-straight over its county rival.
The Seminoles (2-0) rolled out to a 33-14 lead in the first half and sealed the 33-25 win when Jabril Smith snagged an interception as Hatley was driving in the red zone in the final seconds.
“We knew we had to finish,” Smith said. “When I saw that interception, I just went up and made a play.”
Hatley (1-1) scored first in the game on a Nick Washington 59-yard run, but Smithville answered on a 71-yard scoring strike from Octavion Miller to Dyllan Moffett.
Miller connected with Landon McMellon for three touchdowns – two in the first quarter of 6 and 4 yards and one for 12 yards with seven seconds left in the second quarter.
“They were loading the box, so we thought we were going to throw it out wide,” McMellon said.
Washington cut it to 18-14 with a 1-yard run in the second, but Smithville answered immediately as Will Reeves took the ensuing kickoff back 99 yards and Miller punched it in from there.
“We knew we would be able to throw the ball on them,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “Hats off to our defense too because they were ready tonight.”
In the third, Luke Moffett cut into Smithville’s lead with a 28-yard field goal. The Tigers made it interesting and got it to within a one-score game with Washington’s 7-yard run.
Washington rushed for 318 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries.
EXTRA POINTS
Point Man: Miller was 15 of 23 passing for 193 yards.
Turning Point: The Seminoles started to pull away late in the second with Miller and McMellon’s touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I love the kids and their fight. I told them to go out and win one play at a time.” – Hatley coach Ken Adams
NOTES
• McMellon had eight catches for 81 yards and 3 TDs.
• Alex Cooper snagged an interception for Hatley in the third quarter.
• Hatley hosts Nettleton, while Smithville travels to Mantachie next week.