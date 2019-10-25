SMITHVILLE • While most teams were moving their games up to Thursday night, Smithville was praying for rain.
The Seminoles got their wish and the strategy paid off in a 34-26 Division 1-2A win over Tupelo Christian on Friday night.
“We prepared for dry and prayed for rain,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “It came and we knew we needed some help, that they were a really good football team. They’re really explosive on offense and still did amazing stuff, but we’re really proud of our guys and the heart they have.”
Smithville (7-2, 4-2) and TCPS (6-3, 3-3) were tied at 12 midway through the second quarter.
The Eagles scored first on a Josh Berry 6-yard run, but the Noles countered with a play on defense as Chandler Woodham recovered a fumble in the end zone to tie the game.
Jabril Smith pushed the Noles ahead with a 17-yard run, but TCPS answered on a 9-yard Khi Holiday scoring pass to John Avery Herrod.
The two connected for a second TD with just 17 seconds left in the second to go up 18-12, but Smithville held the Eagles’ offense from there until late in the fourth.
Landon McMellon and Octavion Miller scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards to take the lead, then Miller had another keeper for a 5-yard touchdown with 2:10 to go to ice the win.
“This was an amazing atmosphere with the rain, and we knew it could be to our benefit,” Miller said.
Extra points
Turning Point: Smithville outscored TCPS 12-0 in the third quarter to take the lead with McMellon and Miller’s touchdown runs.
Point Man: Jabril Smith rushed for 121 yards on 15 carries.
Talking Point: “We had to clean up some mistakes after the half. We came out here and got a feel for it and knew what to do to shut them down.” – Smithville’s Jabril Smith
Notes
• TCPS scored its final touchdown in the fourth on an 11-yard pass from Holiday to Noah Foster.
• Holiday passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 31 for the season.
• Smithville hosts Nanih Waiya next week, while TCPS travels to Okolona.