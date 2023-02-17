TUPELO – Nadia Norfleet has been forced into a larger role this season, and it’s turning into a really good fit.
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 18 points and led a stellar defensive effort, as Tupelo rolled past Madison Central 76-48 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday night. The Lady Wave (24-3), ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, will face Horn Lake in the quarterfinals at Mississippi Valley State next Friday.
With three starters sidelined by injuries, Tupelo has had to rely more heavily on Norfleet, who entering the season was mainly a key reserve.
“She’s just coming out of her shell,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. “She’s continuing to evolve every game, and I’m seeing more things out of her, more leadership. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve seen the last two weeks is her leadership ability of running our team.”
Norfleet said taking on a bigger role hasn’t been an issue for her.
“The people I play with have got confidence in me, and I’ve got confidence in myself. It’s nothing I can be uncomfortable with,” she said.
Norfleet had 12 points by halftime, at which point the Lady Wave led 35-22. Between her and senior Audria Houston, Madison Central (18-13) couldn’t push its offense inside the free throw line very often.
The Lady Jaguars committed 23 turnovers, while Tupelo had just 11. Mikayla Riley had four blocks to go with her 12 points.
“Our girls have been locked in on the defensive end the last few games, concentrating more on getting stops and letting the offense take care of itself,” Justice said.
Madison Central shot 18 of 48 (37.5%) from the field, while Tupelo made 27 of 57 (47.4%). Houston scored 14 points, and Ganae McAllister had 11.
Jaydia Morris led Central with 17 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo held Madison Central to one field goal in the third quarter and pulled away.
Point Maker: Norfleet made 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and was 4 of 4 at the free throw line.
Talking Point: “The biggest thing for us was to try to apply a lot of pressure up top so they couldn’t get the ball down into the paint.” – Justice