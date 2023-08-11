ECRU – As the North Pontotoc Vikings continued preseason camp on Friday, the team, and certain players, kept emphasizing fundamentals and making adjustments.
Throughout camp, coach Andy Crotwell has been harping on the importance of avoiding turnovers. The players have been doing a good job of doing that so far, but Crotwell wants it to be something that’s worked on every day.
“It’s like shaving,” he said. “If you miss a day, you look like a bum.”
On defense, Crotwell wants the Vikings to rally to the ball consistently, which requires effort from everybody.
“Tackling is an effort and gang tackling is a team effort,” he said. “I think, defensively, we’ve done a good job of rallying to the football.”
One of the players making adjustments is its top running back from a year ago, who’s making the switch to quarterback.
Drew Winfun last played quarterback in eighth grade before converting to running back full-time ahead of last season. Though he’s now back in a familiar spot, one where he can control the tempo of the offense, he’s had to get back into the mindset it requires.
“I had to get used to getting back in my rhythm. I used to play quarterback back in Little League,” Winfun said. “I had to get back in rhythm, had to get back to do things my way.”
Another player had his season cut short and is now looking to get back up to speed.
Tyler Pickens saw his junior year end just four games in following a quad injury. Since then, the wide receiver has been rehabbing and is now ready to contribute however he can.
“I’m looking at having more strength and more break speed and just being unguardable, really,” he said.
Winfun and Pickens are two of many Vikings looking to vastly improve as a team. North Pontotoc went 3-7 in 2022.
“We have a lot of unselfish kids that just want to win. We’re not accustomed to just winning three ballgames,” Crotwell said. “I think that all of those guys are hungry to improve on last year and to move on from it, and there’s no better way to move on from it than to win.”
North Pontotoc hosts Okolona on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. to open its season.
