2020 record: 6-4, 2-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Andy Crotwell (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Reece Kentner, QB, Jr.
• Passed for 1,366 yards, 13 TDs, 12 INTs.
Jordan Pitts, S, Sr.
• Recorded 46 tackles, 3 TFL; third-year starter.
Leyton Walker, ILB, Sr.
• Top returning tackler with 54 stops; also had 7 TFL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After Andrew Aldridge stepped down, Caleb Todd was hired to help coach linebackers.
OFFENSE
Entering his second full season as a starter, QB Reece Kentner (Jr.) has slimmed down, losing 20-25 pounds in an effort to be more mobile.
Kentner’s second-leading receiver from last year is back in Winn Navarette (Jr.). Tight end Colton Moore (Sr.) has good hands and good size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. Tyler Pickens (So.), a converted quarterback, will be in the X receiver spot.
Michael Anderson (Sr.) will try to fill the shoes of Raquan Booth, who rushed for 1,140 yards last season.
The offensive line returns just one starter, 300-pounder Kenyon Randle (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Tate Ellis (Sr.) is a third-year starter at defensive end. He’s continued to beef up, from 160 pounds as a sophomore to 205 now. The other end in North Pontotoc’s 3-4 is Austin George (So.), and Bryan Heredia (Sr.) returns at nose guard.
Leyton Walker (Sr.) returns at inside linebacker and is joined by Blake McGloflin (Jr.). Three players will be competing for the outside linebacker positions.
Jordan Pitts (Sr.), is a 6-3 safety who can cover a lot of ground. Aidan Tatum (Sr.) has moved from cornerback to safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kentner and Wesley Simmons (Sr.) were competing for the punter’s job in preseason camp. Heredia and Cristian Romero (So.) are competing at kicker.
X-FACTOR
Kentner has continued to develop as a quarterback, but he’s going to need protection from an offensive line that will have four brand-new starters.
COACH SPEAK
“The potential is there to be a solid football team, but it’s just a matter of how quickly we can sort (the offensive line) out and how resilient we are.” – Andy Crotwell