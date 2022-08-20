Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2021 record: 4-5, 2-3 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Andy Crotwell (6th year)
3 Players to Watch
Reece Kentner
QB, Sr.
• Threw for 1,731 yards and 9 TDs.
Winn Navarrete
WR, Sr.
• Caught 41 passes for 834 yards and 8 TDs.
Tyler Pickens
WR, Jr.
• Caught 31 passes for 368 yards and 2 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The Vikings’ coaching staff returns intact and added Colby Dill to coach running backs. Dill spent last season coaching baseball at Houlka and will help with both sports at North.
OFFENSE
The multiple spread offense features senior QB Reece Kentner (1,731 yards, 9 TDs) in front of freshman RB Drew Winfun, who will carry and catch. The offensive line is back intact.
Former lineman Clayton Redd (Jr.) has been moved to H-back. The Vikings’ two top receivers are back in senior Winn Navarette (41 catches, 834 yards, 8 TDs) and 6-foot-4 junior Tyler Pickens (31 catches, 368 yards, 2 TDs).
DEFENSE
The 3-4 defense returns both inside linebackers – Blake McGloflin (Sr.) and Ayden Ellis (Sr.). McGloflin had a team-high 86 tackles, while Ellis a team-third 69 a year ago.
Three seniors – Frank Stark (NG/DE); Imon Lewis, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound nose guard; and Ethan Terry, a 6-1 defensive end – make up the defensive line with a couple of juniors aiding the rotation. Austin George, a 6-3 junior, will likely start at defensive end.
Three of four starters return in the secondary, including free safety Holden Little (Sr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kentner will handle the punting as the season starts, but coaches are looking to free up their quarterback when someone steps up. The search was the same for other special teams positions as fall practice began.
X-FACTOR
Kentner has impressed coaches with his progression following a solid junior season. His experience is key for the Vikings.
COACH SPEAK
“The two keys for us are how well we protect the football on offense and defensively how well do we stop the run.” – Andy Crotwell
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.