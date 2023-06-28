NEW ALBANY — The North Pontotoc Vikings overcame a late deficit to beat the South Pontotoc Cougars 14-9 in the finals of the NEMCABB Tournament on Wednesday night.
“We competed our tails off in this tournament,” North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony said. “We had some bad innings. We had a lot of good innings.
"I’m just proud of how they kept fighting and competing and they didn’t go away and just….wanted to have some grit and play to the end and that’s what we did.”
The Vikings trailed 8-5 heading into the sixth inning, but loaded the bases with one out.
Cam Abbott was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Riley Caygle then put a ball in play that led to an error that scored another. Two batters later, Ty Collums drew another bases-loaded walk to tie the game.
The teams remained tied until the eighth inning, when a one-run double by Collums started a six-run top of the eighth for the Vikings.
Anthony felt that the team got going once it began to work at bats and take quality pitches.
“We got some balls to fall in a hole a couple of times, hit a couple of good ones,” he said. “We just got a rally going and that hitting is contagious. I think our guys just kept on feeling it a little bit as we went on.”
Perhaps no Viking was feeling it more than Tyler Pickens. The centerfielder went 3 for 4 with a walk, two doubles and two runs driven in.
Pickens felt that his patient approach led to his success.
“I feel like just waiting and just getting my first pitch,” he said. “Always looking for the first pitch fastball every time and not missing it and just making good contact every time.”
Pickens’ first double of the night put two runs on the board for North Pontotoc, already up 1-0, in the top of the third. Caygle followed with a two-run single two batters later to make it 5-0.
The Cougars clawed their way to four runs in the bottom half to make it a one-run game, then a one-run single by Eli Faulkner opened up a four-run third to give the Cougars the 8-5 lead.
EXTRA INNINGS
Big inning: North Pontotoc had four hits, two doubles, one walk and was hit by three pitches in the top of the eighth.
Big stat: North Pontotoc defeated New Albany in the quarterfinal and Houston in the semifinal to advance to the championship.
Coach speak: “We’ve been working hard in the weight room. We hadn’t played a lot this summer, but we’ve got a lot of guys who play in a lot of different places. We’ve really stressed that this summer baseball still means a lot. You get a lot of at bats, you get a lot of work on the mound…We took advantage of that and I think we were hungry to come and play in a tournament and just see.” — Anthony
