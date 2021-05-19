SALTILLO – Once the Wing-T took hold, it was a whole different ballgame.
Behind a rushing onslaught in the second half, the North rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the South 29-13 in the annual Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Wednesday.
The North was held to minus-7 net rushing yards in the first half. It finished with 151.
“We have a hard offense, coming from Corinth, and we just had to get all the guys acclimated to it,” said tailback Cayden Betts, whose Warriors run the Wing-T quite effectively. “We went over some things on the board, and we were like, we’ve got this.”
Betts finally got the North on the board when he broke off a 55-yard touchdown run to make it a 13-7 game with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
The South held firm for the next 12 minutes but caught a bad break by giving up a safety with 4:38 left in the fourth. On the game’s next offensive play, Independence’s Kylan Garrett turned on the jets for a 49-yard TD run and 16-13 North lead.
“It’s hard for a defense to learn that, and once we got it on our side, they couldn’t stop it,” Betts said of the Wing-T.
Corinth’s Nazarius Jones added a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:27 left, and then Sentavius Hunt (Ripley) closed it out with a late 41-yard pick-six.
After playing three quarterbacks in the first half, the North coaches stuck with Kossuth’s Brock Seago in the second half. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 89 yards.
“He did a real good job,” said head coach Stan Platt (Biggersville). “… His consistency was a big factor.”
Another big factor was the North’s defense. The South had 150 yards in the first half but just 21 after halftime. The North defense came up with four interceptions off Choctaw County’s Tylan Carter, who finished with 98 yards rushing and 96 yards passing.
“Coach (T.J.) Seago did a good job of making adjustments,” Platt said. “We started squeezing him and kind of eyeing him a little bit, and we put pressure on the quarterback to make him throw a little bit.”
Calhoun City’s Jaylen Artberry scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Hatley’s Luke Moffett then made field goals from 44 and 49 yards in the second quarter for a 13-0 halftime lead.
Extra Points
Turning Point: The South got backed up to its own 1-yard line, and then Moffett stepped on the back end zone line while receiving the punt snap for a safety. That set up Garrett’s TD run.
Point Man: Betts finished with 49 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving and was named the game MVP.
Talking Point: “It was great to see these kids out here playing football. A lot of great athletes out here tonight.” – South head coach Shaune Holiday (Tupelo Christian)