12 AREA PLAYERS TO WATCH

CONNER ARMSTRONG

Pontotoc

Class: Junior

Position: QB

Vitals: 6-2, 230

Buzz: Completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,645 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs. Led Warriors to a 10-2 record, third round of 4A playoffs.

D.J. BURGESS

Lafayette

Class: Senior

Position: DL

Vitals: 5-11, 252

Buzz: Recorded 67 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Son of former Ole Miss standout Derrick Burgess.

JACARIUS CLAYTON

Tupelo

Class: Senior

Position: DL

Vitals: 6-6, 276

Buzz: Recorded 34 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks. No. 13-ranked prospect in state for 2022 according to 247Sports.com. Ole Miss commit.

ZY FORD

East Webster

Class: Senior

Position: LB/RB

Vitals: 6-1, 210

Buzz: Made 96 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 sacks, also rushed for 514 yards, 8 TDs. No. 4-ranked LB in Mississippi for 2022, per 247Sports.com.

CHARLESTON FRENCH

Amory

Class: Junior

Position: RB

Vitals: 5-8, 185

Buzz: Rushed for 920 yards, 6 TDs on 164 carries. Son of former Ole Miss standout Rufus French.

C.J. HILL

New Albany

Class: Senior

Position: RB

Vitals: 5-9, 215

Buzz: Rushed for 1,230 yards, 15 TDs in just nine games. Daily Journal All-Area pick will be a third-year starter for the Bulldogs.

J.D. NANNEY

Booneville

Class: Senior

Position: LB/TE

Vitals: 6-2, 225

Buzz: Playmaker recorded 122 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 INT and 1 blocked field goal. Named to All-Area team last year.

CHRIS RODGERS

Corinth

Class: Junior

Position: RB/S

Vitals: 6-2, 195

Buzz: Made 58 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 INTs and 1 fumble recovery. Will take on lead running back role in Corinth’s Wing-T offense.

ALEX SANFORD JR.

Oxford

Class: Junior

Position: DE/LB

Vitals: 6-3, 231

Buzz: SEC prospect recorded 116 tackles, 23 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 blocked punts. After playing middle linebacker last year, will mainly be a defensive end.

ISAAC SMITH

Itawamba AHS

Class: Junior

Position: RB/S

Vitals: 6-2, 180

Buzz: Four-star prospect totaled 851 yards, 12 TDs rushing and receiving; on defense, he made 91 tackles with 6 INTs and 6 fumble recoveries.

TY WALTON

Nettleton

Class: Senior

Position: QB

Vitals: 5-10, 180

Buzz: Former East Union and Olive Branch QB transferred to Nettleton over the summer. Has passed for 4,408 yards, 52 TDs in career.

CAMERON YOUNG

West Point

Class: Senior

Position: RB

Vitals: 5-11, 190

Buzz: Rushed for 1,526 yards, 24 TDs on 233 carries. Led West Point to Class 5A state championship game.

