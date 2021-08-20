12 Area Football Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12 AREA PLAYERS TO WATCHCONNER ARMSTRONGPontotocClass: JuniorPosition: QBVitals: 6-2, 230Buzz: Completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,645 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs. Led Warriors to a 10-2 record, third round of 4A playoffs.D.J. BURGESSLafayetteClass: SeniorPosition: DLVitals: 5-11, 252Buzz: Recorded 67 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Son of former Ole Miss standout Derrick Burgess.JACARIUS CLAYTONTupeloClass: SeniorPosition: DLVitals: 6-6, 276Buzz: Recorded 34 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks. No. 13-ranked prospect in state for 2022 according to 247Sports.com. Ole Miss commit.ZY FORDEast WebsterClass: SeniorPosition: LB/RBVitals: 6-1, 210Buzz: Made 96 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 sacks, also rushed for 514 yards, 8 TDs. No. 4-ranked LB in Mississippi for 2022, per 247Sports.com.CHARLESTON FRENCHAmoryClass: JuniorPosition: RBVitals: 5-8, 185Buzz: Rushed for 920 yards, 6 TDs on 164 carries. Son of former Ole Miss standout Rufus French.C.J. HILLNew AlbanyClass: SeniorPosition: RBVitals: 5-9, 215Buzz: Rushed for 1,230 yards, 15 TDs in just nine games. Daily Journal All-Area pick will be a third-year starter for the Bulldogs.J.D. NANNEYBoonevilleClass: SeniorPosition: LB/TEVitals: 6-2, 225Buzz: Playmaker recorded 122 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 INT and 1 blocked field goal. Named to All-Area team last year.CHRIS RODGERSCorinthClass: JuniorPosition: RB/SVitals: 6-2, 195Buzz: Made 58 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 INTs and 1 fumble recovery. Will take on lead running back role in Corinth’s Wing-T offense.ALEX SANFORD JR.OxfordClass: JuniorPosition: DE/LBVitals: 6-3, 231Buzz: SEC prospect recorded 116 tackles, 23 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 blocked punts. After playing middle linebacker last year, will mainly be a defensive end.ISAAC SMITHItawamba AHSClass: JuniorPosition: RB/SVitals: 6-2, 180Buzz: Four-star prospect totaled 851 yards, 12 TDs rushing and receiving; on defense, he made 91 tackles with 6 INTs and 6 fumble recoveries.TY WALTONNettletonClass: SeniorPosition: QBVitals: 5-10, 180Buzz: Former East Union and Olive Branch QB transferred to Nettleton over the summer. Has passed for 4,408 yards, 52 TDs in career.CAMERON YOUNGWest PointClass: SeniorPosition: RBVitals: 5-11, 190Buzz: Rushed for 1,526 yards, 24 TDs on 233 carries. Led West Point to Class 5A state championship game. brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Conner Armstrong Pontotoc Warriors D.j. Burgess Lafayette Commodores Jacarius Clayton Tupelo Golden Wave Zy Ford East Webster Wolverines Charleston French Amory Panthers C.j. Hill New Albany Bulldogs J.d. Nanney Booneville Blue Devils Chris Rodgers Corinth Warriors Alex Sanford Oxford Chargers Isaac Smith Itawamba Ahs Indians Ty Walton Nettleton Tigers Cameron Young West Point Green Wave Tackle Sack American Football Sport Running Back Class Linebacker Fumble Td Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists