LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Oxford (6A)
The Chargers went 12-1 last season, the one loss coming in the 6A state championship game against Oak Grove. This team looks to be built for another title run.
Michael Harvey and Tripp Maxwell will again platoon at quarterback. Leading rushers Omar Howell and Roman Gregory return. And defensive end Alex Sanford leads a defense that should again be salty.
2. West Point (5A)
After winning four-straight 5A state titles, the Green Wave (10-4) were dethroned last season by West Jones.
The approach won’t change for West Point. Look for a relentless, multi-pronged rushing attack and a physical defense that will wear teams down over four quarters.
3. Lafayette (5A)
The Commodores (7-5) are stacked on defense, from lineman D.J. Burgess to linebacker Mario Wilbourn to free safety T.J. Woodall. An experienced offensive line and reliable skill players should make for a productive offense.
4. Itawamba AHS (4A)
The Indians (8-4) are led by two of the area’s best two-way players: Tae Chandler and Isaac Smith. Last year they led a defense that created 51 turnovers.
On offense, they combined for 1,983 total yards and 26 touchdowns.
5. Tupelo (6A)
Head coach Ty Hardin is entering his second year, which means he expects the Golden Wave (6-4) to make some big improvements.
The defense should be one of the best around with end Jacarius Clayton, linebacker Deon Shumpert and a loaded secondary. If the QB position gets settled, Tupelo should take a step forward.
SMALL SCHOOLS1. Nettleton (3A)
The Tigers (7-3) picked up a big transfer in quarterback Ty Walton, who has experience in both RPO (East Union) and flexbone (Olive Branch) systems. Walton’s arm is his greatest asset, and he’s got a couple of big-play receivers in Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Vinson.
There’s a big hole to fill at middle linebacker, though, with the graduation of Marcus Thomas, a two-time All-Area selection.
2. Calhoun City (2A)
The Wildcats (10-3), state runners-up last season, will have to reload. And that’s something they’re historically good at doing.
There is experience at quarterback with Jackson Lee, who can hurt defenses throwing or running. Coach M.D. Jennings is confident the pieces will fall into place around him.
3. East Union (2A)
The Urchins (10-2) reached the North final for the first time last season and are looking to ride that momentum. Burly back Colton Plunk is gone, but quarterback Rett Johnson returns after missing time last year with a foot injury. The athletic Hayden Roberts is a playmaker at receiver and defensive back.
4. Amory (3A)
New coach Brooks Dampeer has a giant challenge in finding a replacement for Hunter Jones, who was a four-year starter at quarterback. Fortunately, running back Charleston French returns, as do some key defensive players.
The Panthers (9-2) are in a division with Nettleton and perennial power Noxubee County.
5. Biggersville (1A)
The Lions (13-1) continue trending upward, having reached a state championship game for the first time in program history last season.
They have a new head coach in Case Ingram and lost two-way star Goldman Butler to graduation, but plenty of talent remains.
Quarterback Drew Rowsey and athlete Zae Davis are two names to keep an eye on.
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes