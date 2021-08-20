Friday, Aug. 20
Calhoun Academy at Newton County Academy
East Rankin at Oak Hill Academy, ccd.
Fayette (Tenn.) at Marshall Academy
Starkville Academy at Jackson Academy
Thursday, Aug. 26
Calhoun City at Houston, ccd.
North Pontotoc at Tupelo Christian, ccd.
Friday, Aug. 27
Aberdeen at Okolona, ccd.
Ashland at Walnut
Baldwyn at Kossuth
Bayou Academy at Marshall Academy
Belmont at Smithville
Benton Academy at Oak Hill Academy
Biggersville at West Lowndes
Clarkdale at Tupelo Christian
Coffeeville at Bruce
Columbus at Starkville
DeSoto (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy
East Union at New Albany
East Webster at South Pontotoc, ccd.
East Webster at Okolona
Eupora at Nettleton, ccd.
Falkner at Potts Camp
Hatley at Hamilton, ccd.
Holly Springs at Northside
H.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Lamar School at Starkville Academy
Mantachie at Tishomingo County
Mooreville at Booneville
Myrtle at Vardaman
Oxford at Brandon
Pontotoc at Shannon
Ripley at Byhalia
Saltillo at Corinth
Southeast Lauderdale at Hamilton
Tupelo at Lafayette
West Point at Louisville
Idle: Alcorn Central, Thrasher
Thursday, Sept. 2
Smithville at Hatley, ccd.
Walnut at Falkner
Friday, Sept. 3
Alcorn Central at Thrasher
Amory at Caledonia, ccd.
Ashland at Mantachie
Booneville at Baldwyn
Charleston at North Pontotoc
Choctaw County at South Pontotoc
Columbus Christian at Calhoun Academy
Grenada at Pontotoc
Heritage Academy at East Union
Holly Springs at Ripley
Houston at Aberdeen, ccd.
Kossuth at Corinth
Lafayette at Horn Lake
Leake Academy at Starkville Academy
Marshall Academy at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)
McAdams at Hamilton
Nanih Waiya at East Webster
Nettleton at Mooreville
New Albany at Itawamba AHS
North Panola at Calhoun City, ccd.
Oak Hill Academy at Winona Christian
Okolona at West Lowndes
Oxford at South Panola, ccd.
Potts Camp at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)
Shannon at New Hope
Starkville at West Point
Strayhorn at Myrtle
Tishomingo County at Belmont
Tupelo at Saltillo
Tupelo Christian at ECS (Memphis)
Vardaman at Bruce
Idle: Biggersville, H.W. Byers
Friday, Sept. 10
Aberdeen at Calhoun City
Alcorn Central at Falkner
Baldwyn at Tishomingo County
Bruce at Water Valley
Byhalia at New Albany
Caledonia at Holly Springs
Choctaw County at Pontotoc
Corinth at Tupelo
East Union at Booneville
Eupora at Biggersville
Hamilton at Smithville
H.W. Byers at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)
Itawamba AHS at North Pontotoc
Magnolia Heights at Okolona
Mantachie at Hatley
Marshall Academy at South Pontotoc
Mooreville at Amory
Myrtle at Thrasher
Oak Hill Academy at Canton Academy
Potts Camp at Coldwater
Ripley at Kossuth
Saltillo at Nettleton
Shannon at Houston
Southaven at Lafayette
Starkville at Olive Branch
Starkville Academy at French Camp
Strayhorn at Ashland
Unity Christian at Calhoun Academy
Vardaman at East Webster
Walnut at Middleton (Tenn.)
West Lowndes at Tupelo Christian
West Point at Noxubee County
Saturday, Sept. 11
Oxford vs. John Curtis Christian (at Shreveport, La.)
Idle: Belmont
Friday, Sept. 17
Aberdeen at Mooreville
Amory at North Pontotoc
Biggersville at Walnut
Calhoun Academy at Kemper Academy
Columbus at Tupelo
East Union at Eupora
East Webster at Baldwyn
Hamilton at Coffeeville
Hatley at Belmont
Holly Springs at J.Z. George
Houston at Corinth
H.W. Byers at Coldwater
Kossuth at Tishomingo County
Louisville at Starkville
Nettleton at Caledonia
New Albany at Booneville
New Hope at Itawamba AHS
North Delta at Marshall Academy
Noxubee County at Shannon
Oak Hill Academy at Lee Academy
Oxford at Lafayette
Pontotoc at Saltillo
Senatobia at Ripley
Smithville at Alcorn Central
South Pontotoc at Bruce
Starkville Academy at Heritage Academy
Strayhorn at Potts Camp
Thrasher at Mantachie
Water Valley at Calhoun City
Idle: Ashland, Falkner, Myrtle, Okolona, Tupelo Christian, Vardaman, West Point
Friday, Sept. 24
Adamsville (Tenn.) at Kossuth
Ashland at Smithville
Baldwyn at Alcorn Central
Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)
Biggersville at Thrasher
Booneville at Ripley
Bruce at Nanih Waiya
Caledonia at Aberdeen
Calhoun Academy at Tunica Academy
Calhoun City at Shannon
Corinth at New Albany
East Webster at East Union
Falkner at Tupelo Christian
French Camp at Hamilton
Grenada at Tupelo
Hatley at Holly Springs
Houston at Amory
Kirk Academy at Oak Hill Academy
Lafayette at West Point
Madison Central at Starkville
Marshall Academy at Walnut
Middleton (Tenn.) at Myrtle
Mooreville at Mantachie
Murrah at Oxford
North Pontotoc at Nettleton
Noxapater at Vardaman
Okolona at H.W. Byers
Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS
Potts Camp at Eupora
Saltillo at Cleveland Central
South Pontotoc at Tishomingo County
Winston Academy at Starkville Academy
Friday, Oct. 1
Alcorn Central at Mantachie
Amory at Aberdeen
Booneville at Kossuth
Caledonia at Corinth
Clinton at Starkville
East Union at Belmont
East Webster at Calhoun City
Eupora at Bruce
Hamilton at Noxapater
H.W. Byers at Ashland
Independence at Holly Springs
Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County
Lee Academy at Marshall Academy
Magnolia Heights at Starkville Academy
Marvell (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy
Mooreville at Shannon
Myrtle at Potts Camp
Nettleton at Senatobia
New Albany at Pontotoc
New Hope at West Point
North Pontotoc at Ripley
Noxubee County at Hatley
Oak Hill Academy at North Delta
Saltillo at Lafayette
Smithville at Okolona
South Pontotoc at Houston
Thrasher at Falkner
Tupelo at Oxford
Tupelo Christian at Biggersville
Vardaman at Sebastopol
Walnut at Baldwyn
Thursday, Oct. 7
Baldwyn at Myrtle
Houston at North Pontotoc
Kossuth at Alcorn Central
Friday, Oct. 8
Aberdeen at Nettleton
Ashland at Thrasher
Belmont at Potts Camp
Biggersville at Smithville
Booneville at Bruce
Calhoun Academy at North Sunflower
Calhoun City at Eupora
Choctaw County at East Webster
Corinth at Mooreville
East Union at Walnut
Falkner at H.W. Byers
Hamilton at Ethel
Hatley at Amory
Lafayette at Columbus
Lake Cormorant at Saltillo
Leake County at Vardaman
Mantachie at Water Valley
Oak Hill Academy at Carroll Academy
Okolona at Tupelo Christian
Oxford at Germantown
Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Ripley at New Albany
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
Starkville at Tupelo
Starkville Academy at Pillow Academy
Tishomingo County at Caledonia
West Point at Cleveland Central
Winona Christian at Marshall Academy
Idle: Holly Springs
Friday, Oct. 15
Aberdeen at East Webster
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Amory at Noxubee County
Bruce at Calhoun City
Calhoun Academy at Humphreys Academy
Central Holmes at Oak Hill Academy
Corinth at Itawamba AHS
Greenville at Saltillo
Holly Springs at Rosa Fort
Houston at Pontotoc
H.W. Byers at Biggersville
Mantachie at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)
Marshall Academy at Kirk Academy
Mooreville at Caledonia
Myrtle at East Union
Nettleton at Hatley
New Albany at North Pontotoc
New Hope at Lafayette
Oxford at Clinton
Potts Camp at Baldwyn
Smithville at Falkner
South Pontotoc at Ripley
Starkville at Murrah
Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy
Thrasher at Okolona
Tishomingo County at Shannon
Tupelo at Madison Central
Tupelo Christian at Ashland
Vardaman at French Camp
Walnut at Belmont
Water Valley at Kossuth
West Lowndes at Hamilton
West Point at Lake Cormorant
Friday, Oct. 22
Belmont at Baldwyn
Booneville at Water Valley
Byhalia at Holly Springs
Caledonia at Itawamba AHS
Choctaw County at Bruce
Columbus at Saltillo
East Union at Potts Camp
East Webster at Eupora
Falkner at Biggersville
Hamilton at Vardaman
Hatley at Aberdeen
H.W. Byers at Smithville
Kossuth at Mantachie
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
Manchester Academy at Calhoun Academy
Marshall Academy at Oak Hill Academy
Middleton (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central
Mooreville at Tishomingo County
Murrah at Tupelo
North Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Noxubee County at Nettleton
Okolona at Ashland
Oxford at Starkville
Ripley at Houston
Shannon at Corinth
South Pontotoc at New Albany
Tupelo Christian at Thrasher
Walnut at Myrtle
Washington School at Starkville Academy
West Point at Greenville
Idle: Amory, Calhoun City
Friday, Oct. 29
Aberdeen at Noxubee County
Ashland at Falkner
Baldwyn at East Union
Biggersville at Okolona
Bruce at East Webster
Caledonia at Shannon
Calhoun City at Choctaw County
Corinth at Tishomingo County
Germantown at Starkville
Greenville at Lafayette
Grenada at Oxford
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
Kossuth at Hatley
Leake County at Hamilton
Mantachie at Booneville
Myrtle at Belmont
Nettleton at Amory
New Albany at Houston
North Panola at Holly Springs
North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Pontotoc at Ripley
Potts Camp at Walnut
Saltillo at West Point
Smithville at Tupelo Christian
Thrasher at H.W. Byers
Tupelo at Clinton
Vardaman at Ethel
Water Valley at Alcorn Central
Friday, Nov. 5
Ashland at Biggersville
Hamilton at Sebastopol
Lake Cormorant at Lafayette
New Hope at Saltillo
Okolona at Falkner
Oxford at Madison Central
Starkville at Grenada
Thrasher at Smithville
Tupelo at Germantown
Tupelo Christian at H.W. Byers
West Lowndes at Vardaman
West Point at Columbus