New Albany’s CJ Hill

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Friday, Aug. 20

Calhoun Academy at Newton County Academy

East Rankin at Oak Hill Academy, ccd.

Fayette (Tenn.) at Marshall Academy

Starkville Academy at Jackson Academy

Thursday, Aug. 26

Calhoun City at Houston, ccd.

North Pontotoc at Tupelo Christian, ccd.

Friday, Aug. 27

Aberdeen at Okolona, ccd.

Ashland at Walnut

Baldwyn at Kossuth

Bayou Academy at Marshall Academy

Belmont at Smithville

Benton Academy at Oak Hill Academy

Biggersville at West Lowndes

Clarkdale at Tupelo Christian

Coffeeville at Bruce

Columbus at Starkville

DeSoto (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy

East Union at New Albany

East Webster at South Pontotoc, ccd.

East Webster at Okolona

Eupora at Nettleton, ccd.

Falkner at Potts Camp

Hatley at Hamilton, ccd.

Holly Springs at Northside

H.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)

Itawamba AHS at Amory

Lamar School at Starkville Academy

Mantachie at Tishomingo County

Mooreville at Booneville

Myrtle at Vardaman

Oxford at Brandon

Pontotoc at Shannon

Ripley at Byhalia

Saltillo at Corinth

Southeast Lauderdale at Hamilton

Tupelo at Lafayette

West Point at Louisville

Idle: Alcorn Central, Thrasher

Thursday, Sept. 2

Smithville at Hatley, ccd.

Walnut at Falkner

Friday, Sept. 3

Alcorn Central at Thrasher

Amory at Caledonia, ccd.

Ashland at Mantachie

Booneville at Baldwyn

Charleston at North Pontotoc

Choctaw County at South Pontotoc

Columbus Christian at Calhoun Academy

Grenada at Pontotoc

Heritage Academy at East Union

Holly Springs at Ripley

Houston at Aberdeen, ccd.

Kossuth at Corinth

Lafayette at Horn Lake

Leake Academy at Starkville Academy

Marshall Academy at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)

McAdams at Hamilton

Nanih Waiya at East Webster

Nettleton at Mooreville

New Albany at Itawamba AHS

North Panola at Calhoun City, ccd.

Oak Hill Academy at Winona Christian

Okolona at West Lowndes

Oxford at South Panola, ccd.

Potts Camp at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)

Shannon at New Hope

Starkville at West Point

Strayhorn at Myrtle

Tishomingo County at Belmont

Tupelo at Saltillo

Tupelo Christian at ECS (Memphis)

Vardaman at Bruce

Idle: Biggersville, H.W. Byers

Friday, Sept. 10

Aberdeen at Calhoun City

Alcorn Central at Falkner

Baldwyn at Tishomingo County

Bruce at Water Valley

Byhalia at New Albany

Caledonia at Holly Springs

Choctaw County at Pontotoc

Corinth at Tupelo

East Union at Booneville

Eupora at Biggersville

Hamilton at Smithville

H.W. Byers at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)

Itawamba AHS at North Pontotoc

Magnolia Heights at Okolona

Mantachie at Hatley

Marshall Academy at South Pontotoc

Mooreville at Amory

Myrtle at Thrasher

Oak Hill Academy at Canton Academy

Potts Camp at Coldwater

Ripley at Kossuth

Saltillo at Nettleton

Shannon at Houston

Southaven at Lafayette

Starkville at Olive Branch

Starkville Academy at French Camp

Strayhorn at Ashland

Unity Christian at Calhoun Academy

Vardaman at East Webster

Walnut at Middleton (Tenn.)

West Lowndes at Tupelo Christian

West Point at Noxubee County

Saturday, Sept. 11

Oxford vs. John Curtis Christian (at Shreveport, La.)

Idle: Belmont

Friday, Sept. 17

Aberdeen at Mooreville

Amory at North Pontotoc

Biggersville at Walnut

Calhoun Academy at Kemper Academy

Columbus at Tupelo

East Union at Eupora

East Webster at Baldwyn

Hamilton at Coffeeville

Hatley at Belmont

Holly Springs at J.Z. George

Houston at Corinth

H.W. Byers at Coldwater

Kossuth at Tishomingo County

Louisville at Starkville

Nettleton at Caledonia

New Albany at Booneville

New Hope at Itawamba AHS

North Delta at Marshall Academy

Noxubee County at Shannon

Oak Hill Academy at Lee Academy

Oxford at Lafayette

Pontotoc at Saltillo

Senatobia at Ripley

Smithville at Alcorn Central

South Pontotoc at Bruce

Starkville Academy at Heritage Academy

Strayhorn at Potts Camp

Thrasher at Mantachie

Water Valley at Calhoun City

Idle: Ashland, Falkner, Myrtle, Okolona, Tupelo Christian, Vardaman, West Point

Friday, Sept. 24

Adamsville (Tenn.) at Kossuth

Ashland at Smithville

Baldwyn at Alcorn Central

Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)

Biggersville at Thrasher

Booneville at Ripley

Bruce at Nanih Waiya

Caledonia at Aberdeen

Calhoun Academy at Tunica Academy

Calhoun City at Shannon

Corinth at New Albany

East Webster at East Union

Falkner at Tupelo Christian

French Camp at Hamilton

Grenada at Tupelo

Hatley at Holly Springs

Houston at Amory

Kirk Academy at Oak Hill Academy

Lafayette at West Point

Madison Central at Starkville

Marshall Academy at Walnut

Middleton (Tenn.) at Myrtle

Mooreville at Mantachie

Murrah at Oxford

North Pontotoc at Nettleton

Noxapater at Vardaman

Okolona at H.W. Byers

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Potts Camp at Eupora

Saltillo at Cleveland Central

South Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Winston Academy at Starkville Academy

Friday, Oct. 1

Alcorn Central at Mantachie

Amory at Aberdeen

Booneville at Kossuth

Caledonia at Corinth

Clinton at Starkville

East Union at Belmont

East Webster at Calhoun City

Eupora at Bruce

Hamilton at Noxapater

H.W. Byers at Ashland

Independence at Holly Springs

Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County

Lee Academy at Marshall Academy

Magnolia Heights at Starkville Academy

Marvell (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy

Mooreville at Shannon

Myrtle at Potts Camp

Nettleton at Senatobia

New Albany at Pontotoc

New Hope at West Point

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Noxubee County at Hatley

Oak Hill Academy at North Delta

Saltillo at Lafayette

Smithville at Okolona

South Pontotoc at Houston

Thrasher at Falkner

Tupelo at Oxford

Tupelo Christian at Biggersville

Vardaman at Sebastopol

Walnut at Baldwyn

Thursday, Oct. 7

Baldwyn at Myrtle

Houston at North Pontotoc

Kossuth at Alcorn Central

Friday, Oct. 8

Aberdeen at Nettleton

Ashland at Thrasher

Belmont at Potts Camp

Biggersville at Smithville

Booneville at Bruce

Calhoun Academy at North Sunflower

Calhoun City at Eupora

Choctaw County at East Webster

Corinth at Mooreville

East Union at Walnut

Falkner at H.W. Byers

Hamilton at Ethel

Hatley at Amory

Lafayette at Columbus

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Leake County at Vardaman

Mantachie at Water Valley

Oak Hill Academy at Carroll Academy

Okolona at Tupelo Christian

Oxford at Germantown

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Ripley at New Albany

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Starkville at Tupelo

Starkville Academy at Pillow Academy

Tishomingo County at Caledonia

West Point at Cleveland Central

Winona Christian at Marshall Academy

Idle: Holly Springs

Friday, Oct. 15

Aberdeen at East Webster

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Amory at Noxubee County

Bruce at Calhoun City

Calhoun Academy at Humphreys Academy

Central Holmes at Oak Hill Academy

Corinth at Itawamba AHS

Greenville at Saltillo

Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Houston at Pontotoc

H.W. Byers at Biggersville

Mantachie at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)

Marshall Academy at Kirk Academy

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at East Union

Nettleton at Hatley

New Albany at North Pontotoc

New Hope at Lafayette

Oxford at Clinton

Potts Camp at Baldwyn

Smithville at Falkner

South Pontotoc at Ripley

Starkville at Murrah

Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy

Thrasher at Okolona

Tishomingo County at Shannon

Tupelo at Madison Central

Tupelo Christian at Ashland

Vardaman at French Camp

Walnut at Belmont

Water Valley at Kossuth

West Lowndes at Hamilton

West Point at Lake Cormorant

Friday, Oct. 22

Belmont at Baldwyn

Booneville at Water Valley

Byhalia at Holly Springs

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

Choctaw County at Bruce

Columbus at Saltillo

East Union at Potts Camp

East Webster at Eupora

Falkner at Biggersville

Hamilton at Vardaman

Hatley at Aberdeen

H.W. Byers at Smithville

Kossuth at Mantachie

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

Manchester Academy at Calhoun Academy

Marshall Academy at Oak Hill Academy

Middleton (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central

Mooreville at Tishomingo County

Murrah at Tupelo

North Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Noxubee County at Nettleton

Okolona at Ashland

Oxford at Starkville

Ripley at Houston

Shannon at Corinth

South Pontotoc at New Albany

Tupelo Christian at Thrasher

Walnut at Myrtle

Washington School at Starkville Academy

West Point at Greenville

Idle: Amory, Calhoun City

Friday, Oct. 29

Aberdeen at Noxubee County

Ashland at Falkner

Baldwyn at East Union

Biggersville at Okolona

Bruce at East Webster

Caledonia at Shannon

Calhoun City at Choctaw County

Corinth at Tishomingo County

Germantown at Starkville

Greenville at Lafayette

Grenada at Oxford

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Kossuth at Hatley

Leake County at Hamilton

Mantachie at Booneville

Myrtle at Belmont

Nettleton at Amory

New Albany at Houston

North Panola at Holly Springs

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Pontotoc at Ripley

Potts Camp at Walnut

Saltillo at West Point

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

Thrasher at H.W. Byers

Tupelo at Clinton

Vardaman at Ethel

Water Valley at Alcorn Central

Friday, Nov. 5

Ashland at Biggersville

Hamilton at Sebastopol

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

New Hope at Saltillo

Okolona at Falkner

Oxford at Madison Central

Starkville at Grenada

Thrasher at Smithville

Tupelo at Germantown

Tupelo Christian at H.W. Byers

West Lowndes at Vardaman

West Point at Columbus

brad.locke@djournal.com

