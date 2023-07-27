These are the 2023 high school football season schedules for all 45 teams in the Daily Journal coverage area. For any corrections or changes, contact Brad Locke at brad.locke@journalinc.com.
CLASS 7A
OXFORD CHARGERS
Aug. 25 at Lafayette
Sept. 1 at South Panola
Sept. 8 Grenada
Sept. 15 Tupelo
Sept. 22 at Starkville
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 at Horn Lake*
Oct. 13 DeSoto Central*
Oct. 20 at Southaven*
Oct. 27 at Lewisburg*
Nov. 2 Hernando*
*–Region 1-7A game
STARKVILLE YELLOWJACKETS
Aug. 25 Noxubee County
Sept. 1 at West Point
Sept. 8 at Meridian
Sept. 15 Louisville
Sept. 22 Oxford
Sept. 29 Greenwood
Oct. 6 at Germantown*
Oct. 13 Clinton*
Oct. 20 Open
Oct. 27 Madison Central*
Nov. 2 at Tupelo*
*–Region 2-7A game
TUPELO GOLDEN WAVE
Aug. 26 vs. Memphis Whitehaven (at Northwest CC)
Sept. 1 Southaven
Sept. 8 Hernando
Sept. 15 at Oxford
Sept. 22 at Houston (Tenn.)
Sept. 29 West Point
Oct. 6 at Madison Central*
Oct. 12 Germantown*
Oct. 20 at Clinton*
Oct. 27 Open
Nov. 2 Starkville*
*–Region 2-7A game
CLASS 6A
SALTILLO TIGERS
Aug. 25 at New Albany
Sept. 1 Amory (at Tupelo)
Sept. 8 Nettleton
Sept. 15 Houston
Sept. 22 at Shannon
Sept. 29 Water Valley
Oct. 6 South Panola*
Oct. 13 at Lake Cormorant*
Oct. 20 Olive Branch*
Oct. 27 at Grenada*
Nov. 2 at Center Hill*
*–Region 1-6A game
CLASS 5A
CORINTH WARRIORS
Aug. 25 at Booneville
Sept. 1 New Albany
Sept. 8 at North Pontotoc
Sept. 15 Kossuth
Sept. 22 Amory
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 at West Point*
Oct. 13 New Hope*
Oct. 20 at Pontotoc*
Oct. 27 Clarksdale*
Nov. 2 at Lafayette*
*–Region 1-5A game
LAFAYETTE COMMODORES
Aug. 25 Oxford
Sept. 1 at Horn Lake
Sept. 8 at Itawamba AHS
Sept. 15 Columbus
Sept. 22 at Hartfield Academy
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 Clarksdale*
Oct. 13 at Pontotoc*
Oct. 20 at West Point*
Oct. 27 New Hope*
Nov. 2 Corinth*
*–Region 1-5A game
PONTOTOC WARRIORS
Aug. 25 Amory
Aug. 31 at South Pontotoc
Sept. 8 at Shannon
Sept. 15 North Pontotoc
Sept. 22 New Albany
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 at New Hope*
Oct. 13 Lafayette*
Oct. 20 Corinth*
Oct. 27 at West Point*
Nov. 2 at Clarksdale*
*–Region 1-5A game
WEST POINT GREEN WAVE
Aug. 25 at Louisville
Sept. 1 Starkville
Sept. 8 at Noxubee County
Sept. 15 Neshoba Central
Sept. 22 Open
Sept. 29 at Tupelo
Oct. 6 Corinth*
Oct. 13 at Clarksdale*
Oct. 20 Lafayette*
Oct. 27 Pontotoc*
Nov. 2 at New Hope*
*–Region 1-5A game
CLASS 4A
AMORY PANTHERS
Aug. 25 at Pontotoc
Aug. 31 Saltillo (at Tupelo)
Sept. 8 at Caledonia
Sept. 15 at Aberdeen
Sept. 22 at Corinth
Sept. 28 Tishomingo County* (at Tupelo)
Oct. 6 at Itawamba AHS*
Oct. 13 Open
Oct. 20 Ripley* (at Tupelo)
Oct. 26 at Shannon*
*–Region 1-4A game
ITAWAMBA AHS INDIANS
Aug. 25 New Hope
Sept. 1 at Caledonia
Sept. 8 Lafayette
Sept. 15 at New Albany
Sept. 22 Lewisburg
Sept. 29 at Noxubee County
Oct. 6 Amory*
Oct. 13 at Ripley*
Oct. 20 Shannon*
Oct. 26 at Tishomingo County*
*–Region 1-4A game
RIPLEY TIGERS
Aug. 25 at Charleston
Sept. 1 Kossuth
Sept. 8 Choctaw County
Sept. 15 Booneville
Sept. 22 at Columbus
Sept. 29 Shannon*
Oct. 6 at Tishomingo County*
Oct. 13 Itawamba AHS*
Oct. 20 Amory* (at Tupelo)
Oct. 26 at New Albany
*–Region 1-4A game
SHANNON RED RAIDERS
Aug. 25 at Aberdeen
Sept. 1 Houston
Sept. 8 Pontotoc
Sept. 15 at Noxubee County
Sept. 22 Saltillo
Sept. 29 at Ripley*
Oct. 6 Open
Oct. 13 Tishomingo County*
Oct. 20 at Itawamba AHS*
Oct. 26 Amory*
*–Region 1-4A game
TISHOMINGO COUNTY BRAVES
Aug. 25 at Alcorn Central
Sept. 1 Strayhorn
Sept. 8 at Kossuth
Sept. 15 at Mooreville
Sept. 22 South Pontotoc
Sept. 29 Amory* (at Tupelo)
Oct. 6 Ripley*
Oct. 13 at Shannon*
Oct. 20 Belmont
Oct. 26 Itawamba AHS*
*–Region 1-4A game
NEW ALBANY BULLDOGS
Aug. 25 Saltillo
Sept. 1 at Corinth
Sept. 8 Open
Sept. 15 Itawamba AHS
Sept. 22 at Pontotoc
Sept. 29 at Senatobia*
Oct. 6 Byhalia*
Oct. 13 at North Pontotoc*
Oct. 20 South Pontotoc*
Oct. 26 Ripley
*–Region 2-4A game
NORTH PONTOTOC VIKINGS
Aug. 25 Okolona
Sept. 1 Water Valley
Sept. 8 Corinth
Sept. 15 at Pontotoc
Sept. 22 at Booneville
Sept. 29 South Pontotoc*
Oct. 6 at West Lowndes
Oct. 13 New Albany*
Oct. 20 at Byhalia*
Oct. 26 at Senatobia*
*–Region 2-4A game
SOUTH PONTOTOC COUGARS
Aug. 25 at Bruce
Aug. 31 Pontotoc
Sept. 8 Mooreville
Sept. 15 at Holly Springs
Sept. 22 at Tishomingo County
Sept. 29 at North Pontotoc*
Oct. 6 Senatobia*
Oct. 13 Alcorn Central
Oct. 20 at New Albany*
Oct. 26 Byhalia*
*–Region 2-4A game
HOUSTON HILLTOPPERS
Aug. 25 Columbus
Sept. 1 at Shannon
Sept. 8 Open
Sept. 15 at Saltillo
Sept. 22 New Hope
Sept. 29 Louisville*
Oct. 6 at Greenwood*
Oct. 13 Open
Oct. 20 Kosciusko*
Oct. 26 at Caledonia*
*–Region 3-4A game
CLASS 3A
ALCORN CENTRAL BEARS
Aug. 25 Tishomingo County
Sept. 1 at Thrasher
Sept. 8 Falkner
Sept. 15 at East Union
Sept. 22 Open
Sept. 29 Belmont*
Oct. 6 at Mantachie*
Oct. 13 at South Pontotoc
Oct. 20 Booneville*
Oct. 26 at Kossuth*
*–Region 1-3A game
BELMONT CARDINALS
Aug. 25 at Smithville
Sept. 1 Open
Sept. 8 Myrtle
Sept. 15 at Walnut
Sept. 22 at Red Bay (Ala.)
Sept. 29 at Alcorn Central*
Oct. 6 Booneville*
Oct. 13 at Kossuth*
Oct. 20 at Tishomingo County
Oct. 26 Mantachie*
*–Region 1-3A game
BOONEVILLE BLUE DEVILS
Aug. 25 Corinth
Sept. 1 at Baldwyn
Sept. 8 Hamilton
Sept. 15 at Ripley
Sept. 22 North Pontotoc
Sept. 29 Kossuth*
Oct. 6 at Belmont*
Oct. 13 Mantachie*
Oct. 20 at Alcorn Central*
Oct. 26 at Tanner (Ala.)
*–Region 1-3A game
KOSSUTH AGGIES
Aug. 25 Baldwyn
Sept. 1 at Ripley
Sept. 8 Tishomingo County
Sept. 15 at Corinth
Sept. 22 Open
Sept. 29 at Booneville*
Oct. 6 Holly Springs
Oct. 13 Belmont*
Oct. 20 at Mantachie*
Oct. 26 Alcorn Central*
*–Region 1-3A game
MANTACHIE MUSTANGS
Aug. 25 at Holly Springs
Sept. 1 Ashland
Sept. 8 at Hatley
Sept. 14 Smithville
Sept. 22 Mooreville
Sept. 28 East Union
Oct. 6 Alcorn Central*
Oct. 13 at Booneville*
Oct. 20 Kossuth*
Oct. 26 at Belmont*
*–Region 1-3A game
HOLLY SPRINGS HAWKS
Aug. 25 Mantachie
Aug. 31 H.W. Byers
Sept. 8 at Ashland
Sept. 15 South Pontotoc
Sept. 22 Byhalia
Sept. 29 at Independence*
Oct. 6 at Kossuth
Oct. 13 at Rosa Fort*
Oct. 20 Coahoma County*
Oct. 26 North Panola*
*–Region 2-3A game
ABERDEEN BULLDOGS
Aug. 25 Shannon
Sept. 1 at West Lowndes
Sept. 8 at Calhoun City
Sept. 15 Amory
Sept. 22 at Caledonia
Sept. 29 at Nettleton*
Oct. 6 at Choctaw County*
Oct. 13 East Webster*
Oct. 20 Senatobia
Oct. 26 Mooreville*
*–Region 4-3A game
EAST WEBSTER WOLVERINES
Aug. 24 at Eupora
Sept. 1 Nanih Waiya
Sept. 8 Noxapater
Sept. 15 at Baldwyn
Sept. 22 Calhoun City
Sept. 29 Choctaw County*
Oct. 6 at Hamilton
Oct. 13 at Aberdeen*
Oct. 20 Mooreville*
Oct. 26 at Nettleton*
*–Region 4-3A game
MOOREVILLE TROOPERS
Aug. 25 Hatley
Sept. 1 at East Union
Sept. 8 at South Pontotoc
Sept. 15 Tishomingo County
Sept. 22 at Mantachie
Sept. 29 Smithville
Oct. 6 Nettleton*
Oct. 13 Choctaw County*
Oct. 20 at East Webster*
Oct. 26 at Aberdeen*
*–Region 4-3A game
NETTLETON TIGERS
Aug. 25 Caledonia
Sept. 1 at Hamilton
Sept. 8 at Saltillo
Sept. 15 Calhoun City
Sept. 22 at Biggersville
Sept. 29 Aberdeen*
Oct. 6 at Mooreville*
Oct. 13 Open
Oct. 20 at Choctaw County*
Oct. 26 East Webster*
*–Region 4-3A game
CLASS 2A
EAST UNION URCHINS
Aug. 25 at Tupelo Christian
Sept. 1 Mooreville
Sept. 8 at Bruce
Sept. 15 Alcorn Central
Sept. 22 Open
Sept. 28 at Mantachie
Oct. 6 Baldwyn
Oct. 13 at Hatley*
Oct. 20 Hamilton*
Oct. 26 at Walnut*
*–Region 1-2A game
HAMILTON LIONS
Aug. 25 at Biggersville
Sept. 1 Nettleton
Sept. 8 at Booneville
Sept. 15 Nanih Waiya
Sept. 22 at Smithville
Sept. 29 at Calhoun City
Oct. 6 East Webster
Oct. 13 Walnut*
Oct. 20 at East Union*
Oct. 26 Hatley*
*–Region 1-2A game
HATLEY TIGERS
Aug. 25 at Mooreville
Sept. 1 Smithville
Sept. 8 Mantachie
Sept. 15 Myrtle
Sept. 22 at Thrasher
Sept. 29 at Tupelo Christian
Oct. 6 at Bruce
Oct. 13 East Union*
Oct. 20 at Walnut*
Oct. 26 at Hamilton*
*–Region 1-2A game
WALNUT WILDCATS
Aug. 25 Ashland
Sept. 1 at Falkner
Sept. 8 at Smithville
Sept. 15 Belmont
Sept. 22 at Myrtle
Sept. 29 Baldwyn
Oct. 6 at Strayhorn
Oct. 13 at Hamilton*
Oct. 20 Hatley*
Oct. 26 East Union*
*–Region 1-2A game
BRUCE TROJANS
Aug. 25 South Pontotoc
Sept. 1 at Vardaman
Sept. 8 East Union
Sept. 15 at Thrasher
Sept. 22 at Nanih Waiya
Sept. 29 Potts Camp
Oct. 6 Hatley
Oct. 13 at Calhoun City*
Oct. 20 at M.S. Palmer*
Oct. 26 Water Valley*
*–Region 2-2A game
CALHOUN CITY WILDCATS
Aug. 25 Coffeeville
Sept. 1 at Okolona
Sept. 8 Aberdeen
Sept. 15 at Nettleton
Sept. 22 at East Webster
Sept. 29 Hamilton
Oct. 6 Open
Oct. 13 Bruce*
Oct. 20 at Water Valley*
Oct. 26 M.S. Palmer*
*–Region 2-2A game
CLASS 1A
BALDWYN BEARCATS
Aug. 25 at Kossuth
Sept. 1 Booneville
Sept. 8 Water Valley
Sept. 15 East Webster
Sept. 22 West Lowndes
Sept. 29 at Walnut
Oct. 6 at East Union
Oct. 13 at Thrasher*
Oct. 20 Biggersville*
Oct. 26 at Tupelo Christian*
*–Region 1-1A game
BIGGERSVILLE LIONS
Aug. 25 Hamilton
Sept. 1 Heritage Academy
Sept. 8 at West Lowndes
Sept. 15 at Independence
Sept. 22 Nettleton
Sept. 29 Open
Oct. 6 Harding Academy (Tenn.)
Oct. 13 Tupelo Christian*
Oct. 20 at Baldwyn*
Oct. 26 at Thrasher*
*–Region 1-1A game
THRASHER REBELS
Aug. 25 at Middleton (Tenn.)
Sept. 1 Alcorn Central
Sept. 8 at Potts Camp
Sept. 15 Bruce
Sept. 22 Hatley
Sept. 29 at Vardaman
Oct. 5 at Falkner
Oct. 13 Baldwyn*
Oct. 20 at Tupelo Christian*
Oct. 26 Biggersville*
*–Region 1-1A game
TUPELO CHRISTIAN EAGLES
Aug. 25 East Union
Sept. 1 Northpoint Christian
Sept. 8 at Harding Academy (Tenn.)
Sept. 15 at Magnolia Heights
Sept. 22 at Okolona
Sept. 29 Hatley
Oct. 5 at Smithville
Oct. 13 at Biggersville*
Oct. 20 Thrasher*
Oct. 26 Baldwyn*
*–Region 1-1A game
ASHLAND BLUE DEVILS
Aug. 25 at Walnut
Sept. 1 at Mantachie
Sept. 8 Holly Springs
Sept. 15 Strayhorn
Sept. 22 at Potts Camp
Sept. 29 Middleton (Tenn.)
Oct. 6 at Coffeeville
Oct. 13 at Myrtle*
Oct. 20 H.W. Byers*
Oct. 26 at Falkner*
*–Region 2-1A game
H.W. BYERS LIONS
Aug. 25 Byhalia
Aug. 31 at Holly Springs
Sept. 8 at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)
Sept. 15 Open
Sept. 22 at Bluff City (Tenn.)
Sept. 29 Okolona
Oct. 6 Potts Camp
Oct. 13 at Falkner*
Oct. 20 at Ashland*
Oct. 26 Myrtle*
*–Region 2-1A game
FALKNER EAGLES
Aug. 25 at Potts Camp
Sept. 1 Walnut
Sept. 8 at Alcorn Central
Sept. 15 Vardaman
Sept. 22 at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)
Sept. 29 at Strayhorn
Oct. 5 Thrasher
Oct. 13 H.W. Byers*
Ocdt. 20 at Myrtle*
Oct. 26 Ashland*
*–Region 2-1A game
MYRTLE HAWKS
Aug. 25 Strayhorn
Sept. 1 at Potts Camp
Sept. 8 at Belmont
Sept. 15 at Hatley
Sept. 22 Walnut
Sept. 29 at Benton Academy
Oct. 6 Open
Oct. 13 Ashland*
Oct. 20 Falkner*
Oct. 26 at Byers*
*–Region 2-1A game
POTTS CAMP CARDINALS
Aug. 25 Falkner
Sept. 1 Myrtle
Sept. 8 Thrasher
Sept. 15 at North Delta
Sept. 22 Ashland
Sept. 29 at Bruce
Oct. 6 at H.W. Byers
Oct. 13 at West Memphis Christian
Oct. 20 Strayhorn*
Oct. 26 at Coffeeville*
*–Region 3-1A game
OKOLONA CHIEFTAINS
Aug. 25 at North Pontotoc
Sept. 1 Calhoun City
Sept. 8 at Eupora
Sept. 15 Noxapater
Sept. 22 Tupelo Christian
Sept. 29 at H.W. Byers
Oct. 6 Open
Oct. 13 Smithville*
Oct. 20 at West Lowndes*
Oct. 26 Vardaman*
*–Region 4-1A game
SMITHVILLE SEMINOLES
Aug. 25 Belmont
Aug. 31 at Hatley
Sept. 8 Walnut
Sept. 14 at Mantachie
Sept. 22 Hamilton
Sept. 29 at Mooreville
Oct. 5 Tupelo Christian
Oct. 13 at Okolona*
Oct. 20 Vardaman*
Oct. 26 West Lowndes*
*–Region 4-1A game
VARDAMAN RAMS
Aug. 25 at Nanih Waiya
Sept. 1 Bruce
Sept. 8 at French Camp
Sept. 15 at Falkner
Sept. 22 Coffeeville
Sept. 29 Thrasher
Oct. 6 Open
Oct. 13 West Lowndes*
Oct. 20 at Smithville*
Oct. 26 at Okolona*
*–Region 4-1A game
