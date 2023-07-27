Baldwyn football

Baldwyn is dropping from Class 2A down to 1A this year.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

These are the 2023 high school football season schedules for all 45 teams in the Daily Journal coverage area. For any corrections or changes, contact Brad Locke at brad.locke@journalinc.com.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you