After nine seasons leading his alma mater, Jeff Norwood has resigned as Tupelo boys basketball coach.
Norwood was approved as head boys coach at Harrison Central on Monday.
Norwood had a record of 178-76 at Tupelo and led the Golden Wave to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals three times, most recently in 2019. They were 14-7 this past season and were eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual state champion Clinton.
Before coming to Tupelo, Norwood was an assistant coach at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. He was also on staff at Southern Miss and assisted both the men’s and women’s teams at Mississippi State, where he played from 1981-85.
Norwood was the first Black head boys basketball coach at Tupelo.