Seems like a good time to empty out the old prep notebook. So here are some tidbits and observations – mostly from the hardwood – for y’all to consider.
• New Site’s boys are back to their winning ways. After eight-straight winning seasons, the Royals went 9-22 last season under new head coach Stephen Deaton.
Entering tonight’s game at Nettleton, New Site is 12-2. Dallas Pounds and Daniel Wildmon have led an offensive attack that averages 63.9 points per game. Pounds has scored 53 points over his last two games on 24-of-40 shooting.
• I just looked up to see Baldwyn’s boys are 8-0. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bearcats break into our rankings soon.
Granted, they haven’t played the most challenging schedule. But Baldwyn is in the same division as New Site and Pine Grove, so there are challenges ahead.
• Tupelo’s girls are playing well despite losing center Lamarah Cleaves to a preseason ACL injury. The Lady Wave, ranked No. 1 by the Journal, are 9-0 entering this weekend’s Tupelo Christmas Shootout.
Mikayla Riley leads Tupelo with 15 points and 5 rebounds per game, while Jade Rucker averages 10 points and 7 rebounds.
• New Albany’s girls had quite the comeback at Houston on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 55-36 after three quarters but rallied to win 72-67.
They shot 57 free throws, making 35. Not sure I’ve ever seen a team shoot that many.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New Albany, which was 6-7 overall and 1-1 in Division 2-4A entering Thursday night’s game at North Pontotoc.
• On the football front, Itawamba AHS standout Isaac Smith will hold his signing day ceremony on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Smith, a running back and safety, has not made a verbal commitment. The four-star prospect has several offers from Power 5 schools, but he told me last week that he hasn’t narrowed down the list to a top five or top three or anything like that. He’s being very thorough.
“I’m only 18 years old, and I’m making the biggest decision of my life,” Smith said.
The signing ceremony will be held at the old grammar school, which is located next to the school district’s central office.
