NOXAPATER (11-2) AT BIGGERSVILLE (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Noxapater: QB KD Carter has rushed for 1,812 yards, 26 TDs on 177 carries; he has completed 20 of 42 passes for 236 yards, 1 TD, 7 INTs. … RB/LB Raheem Hathorn has rushed for 1,047 yards, 13 TDs on 157 carries; he has 90 tackles on defense. … DE Sawyer Roberts has made 22 TFL.
Biggersville: QB Quinton Knight has completed 41 of 84 passes for 620 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 415 yards, 6 TDs. … RB/LB Goldman Butler has rushed for 1,379 yards, 26 TDs on 177 carries; he has 53 tackles on defense. … CB Zae Davis has made 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Noxapater beat Myrtle, 43-0; Biggersville beat West Lowndes, 44-6.
• This is a Class 1A second-round playoff game.
• This is the first meeting between the teams.
• Biggersville is seeking its first trip to the North final.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Baldwyn at Nanih Waiya.