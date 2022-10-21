MACON – It didn’t take long for Noxubee County to hand visiting Nettleton the momentum and the lead in Friday night’s game in Macon.
But the home team regained the lead just as quickly.
After blowing a 20-0 lead, Noxubee County (5-4, 2-1 Division 4-3A) scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to a 58-21 win over Nettleton (6-3, 1-2) in a battle of Tigers.
A banged-up Dequadrion Welch shot down the right sideline for an 82-yard touchdown catch, giving Noxubee County the lead for good with 7:30 to go in the third quarter.
Just 20 seconds earlier, Nettleton quarterback Braylen Williams had run for a 3-yard score to put his team ahead 21-20 and erase an early deficit.
Noxubee County scored the game’s first three touchdowns, all in the first half of the first quarter, before Nettleton fought back.
“I was happy with the way we responded,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “It kind of got out of hand quick, but we fought back and got ourselves in position to make it a ballgame.”
It wasn’t a game for long.
Jaylon King caught touchdown passes of 4 and 30 yards from KaMario Taylor, and Martavius Wicks ran for a 10-yard score for Noxubee County before the third quarter came to a close.
Lamar Stewart scored his third touchdown of the game, a 14-yard rushing strike, to enact a running clock in the fourth quarter thanks to the 35-point mercy rule.
It was a quick and much-needed response for Noxubee County after giving up the 21 unanswered points.
“We played a good first quarter, but we played a sloppy second quarter,” Noxubee County coach Teddy Young said. “We came back out in the third quarter and played a great third quarter.”
Noxubee County earned the inside track to the No. 2 seed in a 3-4A home playoff game, improving to 2-1 in region play with one game to go.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Welch’s 82-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Stewart in the third quarter.
Point Man: Noxubee County quarterback Lamar Stewart ran for scores of 12 and 55 yards in the first quarter, tossed the short pass to Welch for the big score and added a 14-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Talking Point: “We’ve just got to learn how to play four quarters of football.” – Young.
Notes
• Taylor returned to action for Noxubee County after missing a majority of the season due to injury. He split time with Stewart under center.
• Noxubee County will travel to Aberdeen on Thursday, while Nettleton will host top-seeded Amory in the regular-season finale.
