VARDAMAN • Myrtle opponents know A.I. Nugent can run, but beware, he has added receiving to his repertoire.
The powerful 5-foot-9, 205- pound junior running back/wide receiver scored five touchdowns – four rushing, one receiving – Friday to lead the Hawks to a 34-21 season-opening win against Vardaman.
An 1,851-yard rusher last season, Nugent rushed for 242 yards on 17 carries. His TD runs covered 2, 4, 5 and 25 yards. He also caught three passes for 76 yards and had one kickoff return for 17 yards in the fourth quarter.
Nugent caught his TD pass in the left flat from quarterback Jackson Mayer and scored from 37 yards out to give Myrtle a 7-0 lead with 8:50 left in the second quarter. He had a 29-yard reception earlier in the drive.
Vardaman answered on Britton Bailey’s 3-yard fourth-down scoring pass to Ty Edmondson. Matthew Bright’s 53-yard catch set up the TD.
Bailey and Edmondson hooked up against for a 26-yard TD late in the game.
Nugent’s 25-yard scoring run gave the Hawks their 13-7 halftime lead. He had a 25-yard run earlier in the drive to take the ball into Vardaman territory.
Nugent’s three rushing TDs in the second half were the difference.
The Hawks used a two-quarterback system with the pass-oriented Mayer and run-oriented Elijah Thompson.
The game was Myrtle’s debut as a playoff-eligible MHSAA member. The Hawks, who are in Division 1-1A, finished 7-1 last season as an independent.
Notes
• The game’s kickoff was delayed an hour by rain and lightning.
• Vardaman’s Brennan Pugh and Myrtle’s Jeremy Smithey made their coaching debuts.
• Myrtle plays at county rival East Union next Friday. Vardaman, meanwhile, hosts Bruce.