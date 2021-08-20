• Two-year returning starter; missed four games last year with a broken thumb.
Jake Glusenkamp, RB/WR, Sr.
• Among top returning skill players and will play multiple spots on offense.
John Ross Craven, LB, Jr.
• Two-year starter on defense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Injuries limited Oak Hill Academy in Bill Rosenthal's debut season as head coach, and Oak Hill missed the playoffs by percentage points. With a veteran group back, Rosenthal is seeking to return the Raiders to the postseason.
OFFENSE
Cameron Dill (Sr.) is back at quarterback, and he has directed the Raiders' attack the past two seasons. A broken thumb cost Dill a few games last year, but he returned late in the season.
Jake Glusenkamp (Sr.) paces the ground game at running back, while Nathan Harrington (Sr.) is the top target at receiver.
The Raiders will feature inexperience on the offensive line, including four sophomores in the starting group, and are led by Will McBrayer (So.).
DEFENSE
The strength of Oak Hill's defense lies in the middle thanks to a veteran group of linebackers. Juniors John Ross Craven, Brian Buchanan and Glusenkamp are returning starters at linebacker.
Dylan Bryan (Jr.) anchors the defensive line at his nose guard position, while Dill and Harrington headline the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jack Easterling (Jr.) is back to handle the kickoff and placekicking duties. Either Dill or Harrington will be the punter, while Craven is the longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
Injuries are always part of the game, but more so with small schools in the MAIS ranks. Oak Hill Academy has a veteran group that could make a postseason push, but keeping everyone healthy is a must.
COACH SPEAK
"Cameron Dill is a good leader on offense, and we need him to do well. And how quickly the offensive line grows up will determine our success" – Bill Rosenthal